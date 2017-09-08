Yorkshire father who lost his leg determined to stand to say his wedding vows

A father of three who lost his leg after he was hit by a speeding driver has said he is determined to stand to say his wedding vows.

David Tasker, 28, was left in a coma for five weeks after the collision while he was on holiday in Skegness, Lincolnshire, in August last year.

David Tasker with fiancee Samantha Pattison before he lost a leg and the use of his left arm following a collision where he was knocked down by a speeding driver in Skegness. PIC: PA

The former DJ had his left leg amputated above the knee, lost the use of his left arm and has been left virtually housebound as a result of the crash, but said he is working to regain his strength before marrying his fiancee Samantha Pattison next month.

The couple, who met five years ago and got engaged after two months, have said planning the wedding is helping them come to terms with the effect the collision has had on their lives.

Mr Tasker, from Barnsley, South Yorkshire, said: “I really want to be able to stand to say my vows at least.

“I’ll have to stand on one leg and my best man will help me balance.

“I know I won’t be the same man that I was before, but it will be nice to feel like a normal person just for that moment.”

He added: “I lost my leg, and my left arm doesn’t really work.

“All my insides had been knocked to one side and obviously I can’t stand up.

“I’ve been having physiotherapy to try and stand back up and I go to the gym every day to exercise my muscles but it’s been really hard.”

Mr Tasker was knocked down as he walked home from a night out during a holiday with 21-year-old Miss Pattison and friends in 2016.

He suffered a bleed on the brain and was told he would have died if he had not been rushed to hospital.

When he regained consciousness five weeks later, he said he did not know he had a partner or family.

And he said the collision has left him unable to work as a DJ, take part in the sports he previously enjoyed, including martial arts and skiing, or play football with his children.

He said: “My kids keep saying I’m broken, and it’s upsetting.”

Steve Hill, a personal injury lawyer from Slater and Gordon, is representing Mr Tasker in a civil case after the driver’s insurance company refused to fund his “desperately required” rehabilitation.

He said: “David is one of the bravest people I have ever met and, with additional support, I believe he could achieve so much more, which would make a huge difference to his life as well as his family.”