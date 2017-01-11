Yorkshire firms more upbeat than rest of UK with four in five expecting to grow turnover in 2017

More businesses in Yorkshire expect to grow their turnover in 2017 than anywhere else in the country, figures show.

According to the findings of a newly published Business Census 2017 report, 80 per cent of the region’s firms said their turnover will increase over the next 12 months.

What will Brexit mean for Yorkshire agriculture?

The annual survey of 1,300 firms, carried out by the business data website Company Check during November and December, also found that Brexit has so far had a positive impact on 23 per cent of companies asked, more than anywhere else in Britain and only just behind Northern Ireland.

In keeping with this, a higher percentage of Yorkshire firms, some 59 per cent, are expecting to hire new staff this year compared to the rest of the UK.

However, more than two thirds said that local government wasn’t doing a good job to support business growth in the region.

Katie Deverill, from Company Check, said: “The Business Census lets us ‘take the temperature’ of Yorkshire’s businesses to understand the big challenges they’re going to be facing and focusing on during the next 12 months.

“Here more than anywhere, positive growth forecasts and Brexit appear linked - although whether that’s a circumstantial or causal link remains to be seen.

“Firms are poised for growth and that’s a good news story we can all get behind.

“However there’s also high levels of disaffection with local authorities when it comes to them supporting and nurturing business growth. The powers that be should take note of these figures and recognise that people think things need to improve.”

With 80 per cent of firms in Yorkshire expecting growth, the region beat London, Manchester and the North West and the North East. For the UK as a whole the figure was 73 per cent.

When asked about the impact of Brexit, Yorkshire was only bettered by Wales. In comparison, just 17 per cent in London said it had been good, 11 per cent in Scotland and 10 per cent in the East of England.

However, when asked whether their local authority was doing a good job overall to support business growth, 68 per cent answered ‘no’ - on par with the rest of the UK.

Mark Goldstone, Head of Policy for West & North Yorkshire Chamber, said: “These results chime with our latest economic survey which showed that following the slowdowns caused by the EU referendum, confidence rose in the last quarter of

2016.

“The region’s manufacturing base reported increased export sales, likely down to favourable exchange rates. There is no doubt that Yorkshire is open for business and as we enter new economic waters, it is vital for companies to seek out new

opportunities; ‘Made in Britain’ carries much kudos around the world.”

The Business Census questioned people working across the UK, with participants taken from professional services, construction, manufacturing, technology, retail and finance among others.

Nationally, concerns about political events almost doubled compared to 2016, with it being named the biggest challenge ahead by one in three respondants, an increase of 90 per cent on the year before.

In Yorkshire that figure was slightly lower than average (38 per cent).

For the UK as a whole, the economy topped the list of concerns for 2017 at 35 per cent, up from 31 per cent in 2016.

For Yorkshire it was 36 per cent.