Yorkshire gin launches in London

Award winning Masons Dry Yorkshire Gin ​was launched in London last night alongside a new gin range that celebrates the brand’s Yorkshire roots​. ​

​Masons has ​linked up with one of the UK’s oldest​ ​established family brewing companies, Theakston’s Brewery, which has been brewing in ​Yorkshire since 1827, to pioneer an new addition to add to ​its​ range – Barrel Blended​ ​Gin.​ ​

Karl Mason, co-Founder of Masons Dry Yorkshire Gin, said: “As we continue to grow our business and expand our range, breaking into the London market and cultivating our customer base in the capital is a top priority for us.

“It was an honour to welcome key industry figures for the unveiling of our latest offering in partnership with Theakston’s Brewery and we look forward to expanding the horizons of the city’s gin-lovers with our range.”

Distilled using the traditional London Dry Gin method in a copper alembic still, Masons is a small batch craft gin.

The firm, based at Bedale in North Yorkshire, has seen its gin win a raft of awards in the past six months, including Gold awards at The San Francisco World Spirits Competition and The People’s Drinks Awards, as well as being recently shortlisted for The White Rose Awards.

The launch was attended by Mr Mason, who launched the brand with his wife Cathy on World Gin Day in 2013, and Jonathan Manby, the master cooper from Theakston’s – the only brewery that still trains apprentice coopers in the art of barrel making.

The event showcased Masons’ full range, which includes Yorkshire Tea Edition Gin and Lavender Edition Gin.

Masons Dry Yorkshire Gin is available online and throughout the UK, ranging from small independent stores to high-end retailers such as Harvey Nichols​ and John Lewis​.​