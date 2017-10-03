Yorkshire horse rider told she may never walk again after ‘freak’ fall

An experienced horse rider from Bailon, West Yorkshire, has been told she may never walk again after being thrown from her mount in a ‘freak’ accident.

Anne Taylor, 64, was left paralysed from the chest down after her ten-year-old horse Jasmine tripped on a loose stone and jolted.

Anne Taylor in hospital after the fall. Picture: SWNS

The pensioner suffered a broken back, broken sternum, two broken ribs and a broken bone in her hand but Jasmine walked away unscathed.

Mrs Taylor had been out riding with a friend on August 20 this year when the accident happened - despite her wearing a helmet and body protection suit and knowing the terrain like’ the back of her hand’.

The retired recruitment consultant is now undergoing rehabilitation after initially being treated at Leeds General Infirmary.

No return home date has yet been set but she has been told by medics that she will need to use a wheelchair for the rest of her life.

Her daughter, Rebecca Watts, 26, is now faced with the task of transforming her mother’s home to make it suitable for her to live in, at a cost of £5,000.

She said: “The accident changed her life in a second. It was a total freak accident. Mum had just retired and my stepdad retired three weeks after the accident, so they had planned to start a life together, but that was turned on its head.

“We think she landed on one of her arms, but she does not remember much about the accident.

“We are just so thankful that she is still with us. It has changed everything forever.”

She added: “Mum has always ridden but had a big break when I was growing up due to work commitments.

“Just last year I persuaded her to take it up again and she absolutely loved it. She rode three times a week and always had a fantastic time.

“Anybody who knows mum knows that she is one of the kindest, most caring and selfless women around.

“We’re determined to not let this awful accident ruin her life and give her the very least that she deserves, a house that can fully accommodate her and her needs.”

Mrs Taylor’s family have set up a crowdfunding page to help pay for adjustments needed to her two-floor, four-bedroom home for when she can return.

The alterations include ramps for wheelchair access, a through-floor lift and widening doors and rooms.

The house may also need to be fitted with hoists.

Mrs Taylor’s family also hope to help fund a wheelchair, worth £15,000. To donate, visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/anne-taylor63.