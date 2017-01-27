Yorkshire jail inmate threw excrement in prison officer's face

A BURGLAR serving a nine-year sentence in a Yorkshire jail has had his sentence extended after throwing excrement in a prison officer's face.

Lee Wilcock, 34, assaulted a prison officer by throwing excrement in his face at HMP Lindholme, Doncaster.

Wilcock, formerly of Thurnscoe, Barnsley, appeared at Doncaster Magistrates’ Court after pleading guilty to assaulting the prison officer last August.

Wilcock, who is serving a prison sentence for aggravated burglary and other offences, was sentenced to a further 23 weeks in prison, added to his current nine year sentence for an aggravated burglary in 2014.