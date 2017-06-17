Yorkshire man charged with intent to endanger life after car is driven into chalets at Butlins

A 26-year-old Yorkshire man has been charged after a car was driven into a terrace of chalets at Butlins in Ingoldmells, on Wednesday, June 14.

John Kain Atkinson, 26, from Norton in North Yorkshire, has been charged with attempted GBH and criminal damage with intent to endanger life as well as dangerous driving, and other associated driving offences.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Lincoln District Magistrates Court this morning (Saturday June 17).

Police were called at around 10.15pm on Wednesday night.

An eyewitness reported that only half an hour before the incident five or six children were playing in the area.