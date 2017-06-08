Yorkshire Man who filmed girlfriend having sex with his dog avoids jail as judge warns them 'don't do it again'

A man has been sentenced after taking a video of his girlfriend having sex - with a dog.

Michael Smith, 64, filmed the incident between Gwen Kerr, 55 and his bull mastiff.

He later took the video to social services on May 27 last year, reporting concern for her welfare but found himself in court.

Smith denied aiding and abetting, counselling or procuring intercourse with an animal and a second charge of possessing extreme pornographic images, but was found guilty by jury after trial.

Gwen Kerr pleaded guilty to having sex with an animal.

Mark McKone, prosecuting, said: "This defendant (Kerr) effectively had sexual intercourse with a dog.

"Mr Smith took a video film of that dog."

He added: "In respect of extreme pornographic images this offence carries a maximum of two years in prison."

Mr McKone said that Smith, of Dewsbury, West Yorks., had 10 previous convictions for 40 offences, although none of a similar nature to this charge.

Sentencing the pair, James Spencer QC said: "I'm quite satisfied that you, Michael Smith, used and abused your girlfriend Gwen Kerr to be involved in the activity.

"I am sentencing you to a 12 months custodial sentence, suspended for 12 months.

"Gwen Kerr, I am conditionally discharging you for 12 months.

"Don't do it again."

Smith was also told to pay a £115 surcharge and Kerr a £20 surcharge.