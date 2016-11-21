Yorkshire meatball company signs landmark Tesco deal

A Yorkshire-based family run food and drink business has signed a deal to supply meatballs to Tesco stores around the region.

Products from the Harrogate-based The Yorkshire Meatballs Co will sit proudly on the shelves in 52 Tesco stores across Yorkshire.

Founded in Harrogate two years ago by father-and-son duo, David and Gareth Atkinson, it will supply two of its varieties of meatballs in the retailer’s fresh food aisles.

The meatballs are made with locally sourced beef and pork from Yorkshire butcher, Sykes House Farm, in Wetherby.

David Atkinson at Yorkshire Balls Co. said: “We’re so proud to be sitting on the shelves in Tesco across our own region, it’s such a great opportunity for us to shout about our balls. We’re passionate about bringing customers proper hearty, honest balls and believe it’s about time meatballs were made without compromise on provenance, quality or flavour.”

Mark Thomas, Corporate Affairs Manager at Tesco, said: “We’re delighted to be championing fresh, local produce and making it widely available throughout the region.

“It’s important to our customers that we support local producers and we’re proud to do so. I’m thrilled to see The Yorkshire Meatball Co. on our shelves and would seriously recommend picking up a pack.”

Throughout November, The Yorkshire Meat Co. is donating 5p to charity from the sale of every pack of Balls, helping to raise vital funds for the fight against testicular cancer.

Last month the business was forced to close its restaurant in Harrogate, citing an influx of chain restaurants to the town.