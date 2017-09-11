Yorkshire MP ‘disappointed’ after brick thrown through constituency office window

A senior Conservative MP has expressed “disappointment” after a brick was thrown through the window of his Yorkshire constituency office.

Education Minister Robert Goodwill said he hoped the incident, which happened over the weekend, was not a sign of more politically-motivated abuse.

The Scarborough MP told the Yorkshire Post that this is not the first time someone has attempted to smash the window of his office on Albemarle Crescent – with a previous incident taking place during the election. “During the election somebody had a go at the window but didn’t break it... It’s a bit disappointing that in a place like Scarborough something like this might happen,” he said.

The Wakefield MP Mary Creagh and the Wallasey MP Angela Eagle both reported similar incidents last year. Mr Goodwill said noone was in the office at the time, and the incident has been reported to North Yorkshire Police.