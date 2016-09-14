Yorkshire MPs make Westminster pledge to back farming

Westminster became the focus of the farming lobby as industry figures urged politicians to recognise the sector’s importance in post-Brexit trade negotiations.

Three Massey Ferguson tractors have been stationed outside the palace, as well as an array of farm produce, where members of the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) - including a number who travelled to the capital from farms in Yorkshire - asked MPs and Lords to sign a Back British Farming banner.

Among the Yorkshire politicians who signed up were Nigel Adams, Kevin Hollinrake, Rachael Maskell, Julian Sturdy, Graham Stuart, Jason McCartney and Anne McIntosh.

All 649 MPs were sent British wheat lapel badges by the NFU to wear during Prime Minister’s Questions and many wore them in the chamber.

NFU deputy president Minette Batters said: “It is essential that post-Brexit, agriculture is seen as strategically and politically important in all future trade negotiations. But beyond that, we need government to ensure it is committed to supporting the long-term future of an industry worth £108bn to the economy and one which is responsible for putting so much British food on our plates.

“That’s why we have arranged the event in Westminster and I would urge as many MPs as possible to sign our pledge.”

Minette Batters, deputy president of the National Farmers' Union. Pic: Simon Hulme

Environment Secretary Andrea Leadsom gave her support to the Back British Farming Day, saying: “British farming is a bedrock of our economy, and enjoys a global reputation for producing world class food. I want to see this vital industry go from strength to strength and supporting our farmers will form an important part of our exit from the EU. I look forward to working with the farming industry to shape a bright new future.”

The call comes just a week after Prime Minister Theresa May told the House of Commons that Government needed “to recognise the very significant role that the food and farming industry plays in the United Kingdom and of course we will be looking to work with the sector”.