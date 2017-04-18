Yorkshire MPs react to May's snap General Election call

HERE'S what Yorkshire MPs are saying about Theresa May's surprise decision to seek an early General Election.

Gill Furniss, MP for Sheffield Brightside

“Although today’s announcement is unexpected as Theresa May has for months denied there would be a general election, if the vote tomorrow is successful I absolutely welcome the opportunity to put our Labour policies before the British people. While May’s government continues to muddle through the Brexit process, Labour have been putting together proposals that will unite, protect and strengthen the people of Britain.

“The Labour Party is clear that we will respect the vote to leave the European Union. However, the Labour Party is also clear that we will tread a path to Brexit that is inclusive of the whole country, not a divisive hard Brexit that will damage the economy and the lives of ordinary working people.

“Under this Tory government, we have a crisis in the NHS, a crisis in social care, and school funding slashed across the country. Only Labour will protect the NHS, defend social care services, protect school budgets rather than pursuing divisive grammar schools, restore disabled benefits, and reverse the Tory tax cuts to the richest.

“An alternative is needed. After years of deep austerity cuts and now with the uncertainties of a hard Brexit, the Labour Party is ready with an effective alternative to a Tory government that has failed ordinary working people.”

Keighley MP Kris Hopkins

“I believe it is right for a General Election to take place before the Brexit negotiations get fully underway.

“I campaigned vigorously for a Remain vote but, as a democrat, I fully accept the clearly expressed will of the people.

“It is important that we now pull together as a nation and seek to obtain the best possible deal for the United Kingdom as we prepare to leave the European Union.

“That is why it is right that the people get a further say on what Brexit should look like.

“As someone who has been proud to represent my home seat of Keighley and Ilkley in Parliament since 2010, I am proud to be putting my name forward for re-election.

“I will be asking local residents to support me on my record of achievement for them and my commitment to helping the Conservative Government to secure a Brexit deal that will be in the best interests of Keighley and Ilkley.”

Sheffield Heeley MP Louise Haigh

“The Tories have utterly neglected Sheffield and this election is our chance to send them a clear message. We’ve seen jobs go; pay fall; schools underfunded; and our NHS lurching from one crisis to another.”

“I have fought hard for our city as your MP and I will fight for our community in this election: for a world-class education for our kids; for a fair economy that pays a living wage; and I will fight against the politics of hate and division.”

“People in Heeley voted for Brexit because we had been ignored for far too long but Theresa May is not interested in people here and the hard right of the Tory Party want to use this moment to deliver on their political fantasies: slashing workers rights, a race to the bottom and further squeezes on jobs and pay.”

“Only a Labour Government will stand up for our city.”