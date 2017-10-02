Yorkshire on top at Forward Ladies awards

A RAFT of the north’s top women in business were honoured at the Forward Ladies awards.
Digital Business of the Year - Emma Black, Cascade in Leeds
Inspiring Leader - Leanne Silverwood, Local Care Force in Leeds
International - Zillah Doyle – Mechanical Engineering Ventures in Huddersfield
Rising Star - Nikki Dixon, ASDA in Leeds
SME Emerging - Andrea Eli, Venture Office Supplies in Bingley
Start Up - Kate Mallinson – Scriba PR in Leeds
STEM Leader - Natasha Sayce-Zelem - SKY in Leeds
Almost Done!
Registering with Yorkshire Post means you're ok with our terms and conditions.