Yorkshire on top at Forward Ladies awards

A RAFT of the north’s top women in business were honoured at the Forward Ladies awards.

Digital Business of the Year - Emma Black, Cascade in Leeds

Inspiring Leader - Leanne Silverwood, Local Care Force in Leeds

International - Zillah Doyle – Mechanical Engineering Ventures in Huddersfield

Rising Star - Nikki Dixon, ASDA in Leeds

SME Emerging - Andrea Eli, Venture Office Supplies in Bingley

Start Up - Kate Mallinson – Scriba PR in Leeds

STEM Leader - Natasha Sayce-Zelem - SKY in Leeds