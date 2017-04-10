Yorkshire police officers join tributes to PC Keith Palmer

Yorkshire police officers are among those present at the funeral of a constable murdered at his post.

Over 5,000 police officers from all over the UK are thought to have travelled to London for the funeral of PC Keith Palmer.

The Met Police officer died at his post during the terror attack on the Palace of Westminster last month, and will be laid to rest at Southwark Cathedral today.

Colleagues and members of the emergency services pledged to line the route of his funeral procession, which passed over London Bridge, to pay their respects.

West Yorkshire Police Federation's Inspector Nick Smart was among the local officers who have headed to London to pay tribute to the fallen officer, while a minute's silence was observed at all of the force's sites at 2pm today.