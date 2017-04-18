YORKSHIRE POLL: Was Theresa May right to call a snap general election?

Britain will go to the polls on June 8 - just two years after we last voted in a general election

Theresa May took the rare step of announcing a 'snap' general election just after 11am this morning. With criticism of the Conservative Party's approach to Brexit mounting within Westminster, the prime minister has taken the opportunity to try and reinforce her government's mandate. It's a political gamble - Ted Heath infamously lost a general election he called in February 1974, in the midst of the three-day week crisis and a series of miners' strikes. Was May right to call the election? Vote in our poll: