Yorkshire poll: Who will win the general election?

Theresa May goes into the general election with a big lead over Labour, according to a clutch of new polls, with one showing half of all voters backing the Conservatives.

The ComRes poll for the Sunday Mirror puts support for the Tories at 50% - double that of Labour, on 25%.

The polling company said it was the first time any political party achieved 50% support since April 2002 - and the first time the Tories had reached that mark since January 1991.

YouGov for The Sunday Times has the Conservatives on 48%, 23 points ahead of Labour on 25% while Opinium for The Observer puts the Tories on 45% with a 19-point advantage over Labour on 26%.

But Survation for The Mail on Sunday has the two parties somewhat closer, with the Conservatives on 40% and Labour on 29% - an 11-point difference.

Survation carried out its fieldwork later than the others - interviewing voters on Friday afternoon and Sarurday, just as the row over the Conservatives' tax and pension plans was breaking.

After the pollsters failed to predict the Conservatives' victory in the 2015 election, the latest results are likely to add to wariness among politicians in placing too much weight on their findings.

ComRes put the Liberal Democrats on 11% and Ukip on 7%. Opinium has the Lib Dems on 11% and Ukip on 9%. YouGov put the Lib Dems on 12% and Ukip on 5% while Survation has the two parties tied on 11%.

:: ComRes interviewed 2,074 GB adults online between April 19 and 20. Opinium Research interviewed 2,003 UK adults online between April 19 and 20. Survation polled 2,072 adults online on April 21 and 22.