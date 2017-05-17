Yorkshire Post reporter wins top financial journalism award

The Yorkshire Post’s deputy business editor Greg Wright was a big winner at this year’s Headline Money Awards where he was named Regional Finance Journalist of the Year.

Often referred to as the ‘Oscars’ of financial reporting, Mr Wright came out on top at the lavish ceremony at London’s Headline Money Awards and was presented with his award by BBC journalist Jeremy Bowen.

Mr Wright won the award for the series of exclusives he produced on pension scams and nuisance callers, stories which garnered national attention.

The pensions story in particular resulted in politicians raising the matter in the House of Commons.

The citation from judges said: “Greg asks searching questions and delivers a punchy writing style while ensuring that the interests of his readers remain at the heart of his work.”

He was shortlisted alongside fellow Yorkshire Post colleagues Conal Gregory and Sharon Dale in the category, with freelancer Jeff Salway and Margaret Taylor, who writes for Glasgow-based titles The Herald and Sunday Herald also on the list.

Mr Wright said: “It was a great honour to receive this award on behalf of The Yorkshire Post.

“We’re passionate about speaking up for issues that affect our readers. My entry included an account of the terrifying ordeal faced by the elderly, vulnerable victims of nuisance callers.

“My entry also focused on the plight of the 500 members of the Carrington Wire pension scheme in West Yorkshire, who faced years of agony as they waited for the regulators to act on their behalf.

“It was great to see my colleagues Conal Gregory and Sharon Dale appear on the shortlist. They are two fine journalists who ensure The Yorkshire Post remains essential reading for everyone who cares about

Yorkshire and its people.”

Yorkshire Post business editor Mark Casci said: “Greg is one of the finest journalists I have worked with in my career and this accolade is richly deserved. He embodies the spirit of investigative journalism of which The Yorkshire Post has been synonymous with for decades.

“He has won many awards during his career and this is right up there with the best of them.

“My congratulations to him, and to Conal and Sharon as well, who made the final shortlist. To have three of our journalists represented was a great honour.

“Everyone in the newsroom is really proud of them all.”