Yorkshire Post Says: North Korea must be reined in

NOT since the end of the Cold War has the terrifying spectre of nuclear conflict loomed so large as it does now, as the result of North Korea’s latest act of aggression in detonating a hydrogen bomb.

Coming only days after this rogue state fired a missile over Japan, prompting international condemnation, the nuclear explosion that caused shockwaves to be felt in China and Russia represents a worrying escalation of the tensions between North Korea and the West.

Kim Jong Un.

The country’s dictator, Kim Jong-un, has so far appeared impervious to all appeals to abandon his nuclear programme, and even crippling sanctions against a North Korean economy already on its knees have left him unmoved.

Whilst Kim’s characteristically lurid claims about his ability to deliver a hydrogen bomb by missile should be treated with caution, it is clear that the threat he poses is increasing.

The international community must now speak with one voice to combat that threat. China, fearful of a flood of refugees across its border if the North Korean regime crumbles, has so far been too muted in its response to Kim’s aggression.

It must now tell him in uncompromising terms that the sabre-rattling has to stop, or the economic support that props up his state will end. And the US must redouble its efforts to work with China in bringing about a diplomatic solution. A fine line needs to be trodden between persuading Kim that he faces overwhelmingly destructive force, whilst not panicking him into doing the unthinkable.