Yorkshire Post titles in media awards success

Your Yorkshire Evening Post was crowned the best Daily Newspaper of the Year at the O2 Media Awards last night.

The title scooped the top prize plus an array of other awards along with sister title, The Yorkshire Post.

Reporter Jonny Brown was recognised as the Yorkshire Evening Post also won the ‘Community Journalism’ award for its Be A Hero Campaign, which aimed to boost the number or organ donors across the region.

The Yorkshire Post won Scoop of the Year, with reporter Rob Waugh’s investigation into overtime payments made to senior fire officers in South Yorkshire and the Yorkshire Post were named Print Team of the Year for coverage of the Yorkshire floods.

The Yorkshire Post was also joint winner of the Best Website award, while photographer James Hardisty reclaimed the Image of the Year (Stills) title he won in 2015.