Yorkshire public sector worker's 'seething' at Government pay cap announcement

A Government decision to bring an end to the seven-year cap on public sector pay has met with widespread criticism from unions, as they warn the “divisive” policy has already done “huge damage” to the region’s economy.

Ministers have announced the cap will be lifted for prison and policing staff for the 2017/18 year, with Downing Street hinting this could pave the way for increases across public sector workforce.

The move follows months of lobbying by MPs and unions, who warn that the long-running squeeze on incomes has undermined employee morale and fueled a crisis in recruitment.

But union chiefs have been unanimous in their criticism of the new offer, which will be funded by cuts to other areas of Government spending.

TUC head Frances O’Grady labelled the increase of 1.7 percent for prison officers and 2 percent for policing staff “pathetic”. “If ministers think a derisory rise like this will deal with the staffing crisis in our public services, they are sorely mistaken,” she said.

Rehana Azam, of the GMB, argued the proposals were “divisive”. She added: “[It’s] wrong to make an announcement that excludes the vital support staff in the police and prison services who are subject to the same pressures as their colleagues.”

Nick Smart, chairman of the West Yorkshire Police Federation, said his members were “seething” about the deal. “It will mean job losses and freezes on recruitment to fund it,” he said.

Tony Walsh, of the Public and Commercial Services union, said the changes fail to address "falling morale". While John Cafferty, Yorkshire and Humber regional secretary for Unison said the “selective” lifting of the cap for some was “unacceptable”.

“This policy has not only damaged essential services, and the lives of people who provide them, it has done huge damage to the economy in Yorkshire and Humberside,” he told this paper.

The Government announcement coincided with the latest inflation figures, with rates now at 2.9 percent. Politicians from across the political divide have pointed to the steady rise in living costs and the ongoing squeeze on public spending as one of the key factors in June’s election result.

It also came amid threats of large scale industrial action, with Unite boss Len McCluskey stating he would be willing to disregard legal requirements around balloting to protest the cap.

But Downing Street stressed that the decision was made by Cabinet in response to the recommendations of independent pay review bodies.

Both Number 10 and Treasury minister Liz Truss also indicated today that the cap could be lifted in other areas of the public sector “on a workforce-by-workforce basis”.

Speaking to the BBC, Ms Truss said: “We are making sure that our policy is targeted to where there are specific issues, where we need to make sure we recruit more talent into the public sector, but also where we do need to make sure that we are holding on to those really valued people.”

Chancellor Philip Hammond has confirmed that the next Budget - which is when many were initially expecting a decision on pay to be announced - will take place on November 22.

Confirming the date in a Twitter video message, Mr Hammond said it would be an opportunity for the Government to “set out our thinking on how to keep the economy strong and resilient and fair ”.

A key event in the Parliamentary calendar, it will be the first Budget to take place in the autumn for two decades, as the Treasury moves to abolish the Spring Budget.

It will also be the first Budget since the June snap election, which left many Tory MPs calling for an easing of the austerity agenda.