Yorkshire Ripper reportedly says 'I won't survive another year' after heart scare

Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe has reportedly said he 'won't survive another year' after being taken to hospital over a heart scare.

The 71-year-old was sent for treatment after supposedly suffering chest pains and shortness of breath at HMP Frankland in Co Durham.

It came just days after another hospital visit to try to save the failing sight in his right eye amid claims that he is campaigning to be moved to Broadmoor Hospital.

A prison source reportedly told a national newspaper: "Sutcliffe has been banging on for months about getting back to Broadmoor.

“He claims he is mad not bad, and should be in a secure hospital.

““Only last week he was telling inmates and officers, ‘I won’t survive another year in prison – this will be my last’."

Sutcliffe, serving life for murdering 13 women during a reign of terror in the 1970s and 80s, has a history of heart problems.

He had a heart attack in 2013 and a crippling angina attack in 2015 on his way to a Bible class while in Broadmoor.

Sutcliffe was arrested in Broomhall, Sheffield, and jailed for life in 1981.