Yorkshire’s child obesity crisis - 93,000 overweight at 11

Over 90,000 Yorkshire children have started secondary school overweight or obese in the past five years.

Cancer Research UK has revealed shocking figures following a study of 11-year-olds finishing their primary education which began in the 2010-11 school year.

A total of 93,000 year six pupils tipped the scales during this period - around 33 per cent of the cohort.

The charity, based in Horsforth, has highlighted the figures to raise awareness of obesity’s impact on the risk of developing cancer in later life.

Children who are severely overweight are five times more likely to remain obese in adulthood. The condition is linked to 13 different types of cancer and around 18,1000 cases each year.

Cancer Research UK said:

“It’s concerning to know that so many children start secondary school - formative years in a child’s life - carrying too much weight.

“We must give children the best chance for a healthy future. But there is no silver bullet and more action is needed. The government has already recognised the influence of junk food marketing on children’s health by banning junk food advertising during children’s programmes - it’s time to close the loophole during family viewing time.”