Yorkshire’s post-floods farm repair bill tops £1m

Hundreds of Yorkshire farmers still counting the cost of the December floods have so far received a total of £1.7m from the Government to help them recover, according to new figures.

Vast areas of farmland in the North of England was inundated with flood waters in the wake of Storms Desmond and Eva, with many losing valuable crops and suffering damage to fields and farm infrastructure.

Since then some 244 farming businesses in Yorkshire have successfully applied to an emergency funding package that has been set aside by the Government to help them bounce back and continue producing food.

With the exception of Cumbria - which suffered the worst of flooding damage - Yorkshire farmers have received the most government money to ease their recovery.

In total, across the North, a total of more than £9m has been shared among more than 1,000 farm business from the Farming Recovery Fund. Grants of up to £20,000 were available to farmers in Yorkshire, Cumbria, Lancashire, Northumberland, County Durham and Greater Manchester.

The funding was awarded to farmers for specific repairs that will help bring their land back into agricultural production, such as mending and replacing fencing, clearing debris deposited on land, rebuilding washout river banks and repairing bridges.

Farming Minister George Eustice said: “I am delighted that over £1m of repairs have been completed and reimbursed by the government, helping flood-affected farmers get their businesses back on track to contribute to a thriving rural economy and world-leading food and farming industry.”

The Rural Payments Agency (RPA) has handled applications from farmers for slices of government funding.

Mark Grimshaw, the Agency’s chief executive, said: “With over £1m already paid to farmers who have claimed, I would encourage those who have had their applications approved, to send their claims for completed work to us before the end of December deadline.”

Claims for completed repair work must be submitted to the RPA by December 31.

In total, the Rural Payments Agency (RPA) received more than 1,100 applications by the close of the application window on April 15.

The Country Land and Business Association (CLA) said the support had been vital to affected farmers in Yorkshire but called for changes to how the funding was managed in the future.

Libby Bateman, a rural adviser for CLA North, said: “The priority is to create greater flexibility in the timings for carrying out work. Delays in issuing farmers and landowners with letters of approval for remedial work have meant that some have had to carry out time-critical repairs at the risk of not getting reimbursed.

“Coupled with delayed BPS payments, this has put a great deal of additional pressure on farm finances.”