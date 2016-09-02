Yorkshire school governor denies historic sex offences

A former chairman of the governing body of an independent North Yorkshire school has pleaded not guilty to 15 non-recent sexual offences involving two children and a man.

Ex-Queen Ethelburga’s Collegiate governor, Brian Richard Martin, of Farnham Lane, Ferrensby, Knaresborough, appeared at Leeds Magistrates’ Court today - a day after his 67th birthday - charged with 10 counts of indecent assault, one of buggery, three of attempted buggery and one other of making indecent photographs of a child.

The alleged offences occurred between 1982 and 1995.

The Yorkshire Post reported in November last year that Martin had been arrested in connection with an alleged historic sexual offence and that he had stepped aside from his day to day duties at the school.

Martin, who also has a residence in France, appeared in court wearing a dark coloured suit for what was a short first hearing.

Deputy district judge Michelle Jeffreys told Martin that the case was too serious to be dealt with by the magistrates’ court and his case was adjourned until September 30 for a case management hearing at Leeds Crown Court.

Martin was released on conditional bail and the court heard that he had already surrendered his passport.

The bail conditions prohibit Martin from entering the Thorpe Underwood estate between Knaresborough and York and from having unsupervised contact with anyone aged 18 and under.