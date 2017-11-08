Yorkshire sites in the running to be named Heathrow Logistics Hub

Eleven sites across Yorkshire are in the running to become one of Heathrow’s Logistics Hubs, set to be created to support its new runway.

The airport is creating a total of four hubs around the country as part of what it says is a commitment to shake-up the UK construction industry by using expansion to revolutionise the way Britain builds major infrastructure.

In all 65 potential locations are being mulled nationally.

The Yorkshire venues to have made the longlist includes ones in Selby, Scunthorpe, Thirsk, Leeds, Sheffield as well as three in Doncaster and two in Barnsley.

Caroline Flint MP for Don Valley, said: “The news that Doncaster has three sites as potential Logistics Hubs for the construction of the new runway at Heathrow is a huge vote of confidence in Doncaster.

“There is a big opportunity for Yorkshire to play a major role in this project.”

The news comes as the UK’s biggest airport also confirms that a ‘meet the buyer’ business summit will take place in Doncaster on October 11.

Peter Bernscher, British Steel CEO, said: “Heathrow’s expansion provides many exciting opportunities for British Steel and we’re keen to help the Yorkshire and Humber region play its part.

“We’re delighted to have been placed on the longlist and look forward to working with Heathrow as the project develops.”

Lord Deighton, Heathrow’s Chairman, said: “Heathrow’s third runway will rely on talent from all over Britain helping to create a national asset for generations to come. The third runway is not a London centric project – it is one we are opening up to the whole of the UK.”