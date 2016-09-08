Yorkshire SMEs are missing out on export sales

The majority of Yorkshire​'​s small businesses (61​ per cent​) are not exporting abroad, potentially missing out on millions of pounds in lost revenue according to new research from Royal Mail​. ​

The research showed that key reasons for this are a lack of knowledge of the market (26​ per cent​),​ ​language barriers (23​ per cent​) and the cost and complexity of getting through customs (20​ per cent​).

​Royal Mail​​'s International Delivery Matters ​report said that customs are often not ​a problem as many international orders from outside the EU fall below the minimum price threshold at which customs duties are chargeable.

Some 44 per cent of small businesses in Yorkshire believe Europe holds the most potential to generate new sales for their business while 28 per cent believe it is the US, Canada and Mexico that holds the most potential to generate sales.

Royal Mail said the research show​ed​ that those who are not selling overseas are missing out. Among the 40 per cent of business who sell internationally, just over a quarter of their sales this Christmas (26​ per cent​) are expected to come from international orders.

The study of 300 senior decision makers and small business owners was conducted by Royal Mail to assess small business owners’ attitudes to international growth.

A further ​examination of the export aspirations of UK small business owners found that 10 per cent are currently selling to customers within the EU and would like to seek more opportunities to sell to non-EU customers.

15 per cent said they sell outside the EU and would like to seek more opportunities to sell to non-EU customers.

​The report showed that while domestic online marketplaces are popular among small business​es​ looking to grow their UK customer base, only 25 per cent of small businesses look to international marketplaces to grow their sales ​and they are missing out ​on a huge sales potential.

​​Roger Morris, head of Royal Mail Parcels, said: “Getting started as an exporter can be daunting.

"We have taken significant steps to help businesses looking to start exporting, from in-depth research into international markets, to enhancements to our international products.

"We believe that international is just another postcode. We work with businesses to establish reliable value for money services.”​

Royal Mail​ said its​ top ​tip for businesses wanting to sell internationally​ is to research the market ​and​ be committed as a lot of businesses end up being incidental exporters​.​

​Its second tip is to consider online marketplaces​ in other countries. The third is to research the delivery preferences of online shoppers in the market you plan to sell in ​and the fourth is to consider using international tracking and signature services when shipping your products​ as​ this gives customers confidence to shop with you​.

The firth is to ​give it a go​ as​ it​ i​s easier than you think and ​it claims that ​the rewards can be huge​.​