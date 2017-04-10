Yorkshire soaks up sun as weather hots up

The region basked in glorious sunshine and top temperatures for the hottest weekend of the year so far, but forecasters put a dampener on it by predicting the unseasonably warm run up to Easter will not last.

Across Yorkshire, people made the most of a weekend of fine weather by taking to the beach, parks, walks and attractions.

Patrick and Marta Kennedy enjoy the warm weather in the Museum Gardens, York. 9th April 2016. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

Yesterday enjoyed the warmest of temperatures with some parts of Yorkshire feeling the heat at well above 20 degrees.

In the east, around Hull and Beverley the gauge touched 22 degrees and even higher locations such as Skipton in the Yorkshire Dales reached 18 degrees.

It prompted a flock of people to take to the seaside for a paddle on a packed out South Bay beach at Scarborough on the North Yorkshire coast.

The boost in visitor numbers was welcomed by traders who said the resort was hotter than its Spanish counterparts.

Sunniest day of the year hits Green Park, Central London, as people take to the park to soak up the sun.

John Senior, chairman of the South Bay Traders’ Association said: “I was in Marbella last week and it is warmer in Scarborough.

“It has been very busy, it has been superb.

“When the sun shines on the Yorkshire Coast there is no finer place to be and hopefully we can look forward to visitors all over the summer.”

Our furry counterparts were also trying to keep their cool at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

Lemurs cooling off with an ice lolly at the Yorkshire Wildlife park near Doncaster on the warmest day of the year .

Meerkats, hogs, baboons and monkeys all enjoyed ice blocks and lollies while the otters, polar bears and tigers took advantage of their pools.

Director Cheryl Williams said: “It was great to see the animals enjoying the sun and their special ice-lollies while the animals with water in their reserves have loved jumping in the pools. It was a fantastic opportunity for the visitors to see something a bit different too.”

Elsewhere in the country sun-seekers hit the beach as Wales had a high of 20.3C, Scotland saw the mercury rise to 18.2C while Northern Ireland experienced a cooler 16.1C.

The sun didn’t spread as much joy for everyone though as motorists faced long delays on the A64 between York and Scarborough following a serious accident near the York ring road and in the Yorkshire Dales there was a three car crash at White Scar Caves which closed roads near the Ingleton beauty spot.

Also yesterday, in Devon the fire service were called out to help an elderly woman who had to be cut free after becoming trapped in a sun lounger.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said they used cutters and bolt croppers to release the woman, who was given oxygen and the ambulance service was called.

A large number of beach goers were also caught out by the incoming tide in Whitby but managed to make it back to dry land safely.

The summer sun is not set to last though as the Met Office predicts that today temperatures will be at least 10C cooler and are unlikely to reach the highs we have seen in time for the forth-coming Easter break.

Cloudy spells and rain showers are forecast from today and throughout the rest of the week.

Forecaster Emma Boorman said: “From today onwards it’s really all-change. Temperatures will return to normal for this time of year but because we have been spoiled with such good weather it will be a lot more noticeable and feel cooler.”