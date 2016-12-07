Yorkshire station cat causes web meltdown after charity calendar is confirmed

A charity calendar featuring Yorkshire’s most popular station cat has caused an internet meltdown within half an hour of going on sale.

Train company Transpennine Express’s web page crashed after they announced Huddersfield Station mouser Felix would star in a special calendar in aid of a local helpline.

Facebook links to the calendar’s page were showing as broken due to high demand on Wednesday, when the partnership with Huddersfield Samaritans was confirmed on the fluffy star’s social media accounts.

The moggy - who is female but was mistakenly named Felix as a kitten after being wrongly identified as male - is a senior pest controller employed by Transpennine, who manage the station. She has nearly 2,000 Twitter followers and an even larger fanbase on Facebook, with almost 95,000 Likes from cat lovers around the world. Felix regularly receives packages of treats and toys from fans in the UK, Europe and America.

The rail operator Tweeted that IT staff were trying to resolve the problem so that sales of the calendar, which features 12 images of the feline posing on the platforms and in waiting rooms and ticket offices, can continue.