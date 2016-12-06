Search

Yorkshire Tea...isn't from Yorkshire?!

Yorkshire Tea test buyer

Yorkshire Tea test buyer

0
Have your say

A Twitter user found himself confused when he messaged Yorkshire Tea to ask which part of the county is used for growing tea leaves.

A Twitter user found himself confused when he messaged Yorkshire Tea to ask which part of the county is used for growing tea leaves. Entering into the fun, the Harrogate-based brand's social media team confessed to owning a huge underground plantation beneath Dewsbury. Here are the best Tweets from the hilarious exchange that followed....(FYI, it's grown in India, east Africa and Sri Lanka)

Back to the top of the page