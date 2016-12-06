Yorkshire Tea...isn't from Yorkshire?!

A Twitter user found himself confused when he messaged Yorkshire Tea to ask which part of the county is used for growing tea leaves.

A Twitter user found himself confused when he messaged Yorkshire Tea to ask which part of the county is used for growing tea leaves. Entering into the fun, the Harrogate-based brand's social media team confessed to owning a huge underground plantation beneath Dewsbury. Here are the best Tweets from the hilarious exchange that followed....(FYI, it's grown in India, east Africa and Sri Lanka)