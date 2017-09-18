Yorkshire to host ultimate cinematic experience

world famous sets including Star Wars, Batman and Game of Thrones are due to go on display in Yorkshire as part of a cinematic experience aimed at bringing film and TV to life.

Described as a must for sci-fi fans and families ULTRACON is being staged at the Yorkshire Event Centre in Harrogate on Sunday, October 1

Expect house-sized prop replicas, an incredible live cosplay stage show and one of the UK’s largest collections of iconic vehicles from TV and film.

There will also be super heroes and iconic characters while many event visitors are also expected to get dressed up on the day.

This will be the fifth annual ULTRACON which is coming to the YEC for the first time.

Show Director, Rob Ormondroyd, said: “ULTRACON continues to grow every year which is why we’ve now come to the YEC. We have a huge selection of props covering a wide range of franchises including Star Wars, Jurassic Park, Dr Who, Transformers, Marvel and DC Comics. There will also be special guest signers and many great vendors, it will be a fantastic visual experience for the whole family. We bring films to life and it’s like nothing else

around!”

* ULTRACON is on Sunday October 1 st from 10am for pre-purchased tickets and 11am for tickets purchased on the door. Admission: Adult ticket – £15; Child ticket – £7.50; Family

ticket – £35; Disability Concession Ticket (includes carer free entrance) – £15. For tickets, visit: www.skiddle.com