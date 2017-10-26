Yorkshire trade delegation to visit India to fly the flag for the North

A delegation of senior Asian business people from Yorkshire is to visit India as part of a northern trade mission.

The Yorkshire Asian Business Association, with the Federation of Asian Businesses, is leading the launch of a Northern Powerhouse trade mission to India.

The Northern Powerhouse Indian Trade Mission, taking place this November, is open to any local business, looking to increase their footprint and accelerate growth in exciting and emerging markets such as India.

With an average growth rate of 7.5 per cent between 2004 to 2013, India’s economy is now growing faster than China’s and is forecast to be the seventh largest in the world by 2019,

Amarjit Singh, chairman of the Yorkshire Asian Business Association, said: “I would urge any business that is looking to expand and is curious about new opportunities in India, to take advantage of this opportunity and sign up to get involved today.”

The Northern Powerhouse Indian Trade Mission will provide an opportunity to showcase what Yorkshire has to offer with a focus on the North’s key industries, such as manufacturing, digital and health innovation. Businesses that take part in the mission will be given the chance to meet with high-level Indian officials, such as Government Ministers, Chamber of Commerce chiefs and senior policy makers.

Sharon Jandu, Administrator to the Federation of Asian Businesses said “Asians and British Asians account for around 7 per cent of the UK population, but we make a huge contribution to the UK’s economy. This trade mission is an opportunity for local businesses to directly benefit from the links within the British Asian community to India.”