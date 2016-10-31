Yorkshire triumphs in Women in Business Awards

A raft of Yorkshire business woman have been honoured in the regional finals of the national Women in Business Awards 2016.

Now in its seventh year, the Awards have grown from being purely regional into one of the most prestigious events in the national calendar for professional women.

The Digital Category winner was Carolyn Pearson, CEO of Maiden-Voyage.com, Leeds.

The Inspiring Leader category winner was Vicki Davenport, sales and commercial director, The Pink Link, Huddersfield. The International Category winner was Debbie Heald, co-owner and MD, Heald, Hornsea. Debbie is the co-owner and MD of Heald.

The Not for Profit category winner was Tracy Basu, chief executive, Bramley Baths and Community Limited, Leeds. The Retail category was taken by Clare Brophy, the founder of Companion Stair lifts. Rising Star Category winner was Lisa Grant, business development and centre manager, St Catherine’s Church in Wakefield. This year’s SME Emerging Category winner was Lucy Tootell, MD at Temporis Legal Recruitment, Huddersfield while the SME Growth Category winner was Emma Chidlaw, director of Unita Maintain in Sheffield. The Start-up Category winner was Joanna Stephenson, MD, PHD Marketing & Strategy in Pontefract while the STEM Category winner was Liz Towns-Andrews, chief executive, 3M Buckley Innovation Centre in Huddersfield.

Finally the Young category winner was Hannah Duraid, CEO of the Great Escape Game, a live escape room experience.

They will then now invited to appear before a live judging interview panel in November, followed by the national final in Leeds on 1 December.

Griselda Togobo, MD of Forward Ladies said: “We have been surprised and delighted by the number and calibre and diversity of the applications we have received, and look forward to celebrating their success.”