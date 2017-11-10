You can now sup a pint while shopping at this Yorkshire supermarket

A Morrisons supermarket near Leeds is selling local ales on draught at its new in-store bar.

The Guiseley branch is now serving beer and wine to shoppers - and it's the only store in the country to have its own bar, named Baritsa.

The new bar at Morrisons in Guiseley

Saltaire Blonde ale and Frizzante Italian wine will be on the pumps and it will also sell bottled ciders, craft ale and lagers.

Pints are priced at £3.20 and staff will be collecting feedback from local customers before the idea is rolled out across the UK.

A Morrisons spokeswoman said:

"Saltaire Blonde is a local brewery that's really popular with customers. We're looking forward to hearing what customers think of our new cask pump."