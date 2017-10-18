Young people 'bemused and angry' by Brexit vote, claims report

Young people are bemused, angry and resentful at the decision to leave the European Union which they largely blame on older generations, according to a new report.

The analysis by academics at the London School of Economics for the All Party Parliamentary Group on a Better Brexit for Young People said there was "deep concern" about the "negative impact" of last year's referendum vote.

The report based on the findings of 40 focus groups and a survey of more than 3,200 young people and adults found young people were concerned about the loss of opportunity as well as the impact on Britain's image as a tolerant, multicultural society.

"A significant majority express bemusement, anger, and resentment at the choice to leave the EU, which was made - in their view - primarily by older generations," the report said.

"Young people in our study are concerned about the negative impact of Brexit on multi-ethnic communities in terms of rising intolerance, discrimination and racism in British society and the decline of Britain's tolerant and multicultural image."

In contrast a "small minority" of young people in the study expressed optimism - either voicing pride in Britain, or suggesting Brexit was positive for the UK because it had motivated young people to become less passive.

The all-party parliamentary group chair, Labour MP Stephen Kinnock, said he hoped the report would be the catalyst for a "national conversation" on Brexit.

"Young people want a voice in the Brexit process, and not one that is politely listened to and then dismissed," he said.

