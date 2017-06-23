Young woman fights for life after being hit by car near Leeds

A young woman was fighting for her life in hospital today after she was hit by a car near Leeds.

The 18-year-old pedestrian was struck by the black Ford Fiesta ST close to the A660 Leeds Road’s junction with Old Pool Bank at Pool in Wharfedale at about 4.40pm yesterday.

She was transferred to Leeds General Infirmary by air ambulance and is said to be in a “critical” condition.

The driver of the Fiesta – a 22-year-old man from Harrogate – was arrested in connection with the incident and later released pending further enquiries.

A 31-year-old man from Ilkley who was a passenger in the Fiesta suffered minor injuries.

The car was travelling towards Bramhope from the direction of Otley when the collision happened.

Witnesses are asked to ring West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry Team on 101, quoting log reference 1347 of June 22.