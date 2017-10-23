Youngest showjumper rides to success in Countryside Live debut

She has already proved to be a convincing Wonder Woman but Lilly Aspell demonstrated her considerable talent in the saddle by being named as the show’s most Talented Showjumper.

The performance of the tiny 10-year-old from Richmond convinced former Olympians Graham and Tina Fletcher that she was the worthy recipient of a training experience at their own yard, after running the rule over 39 young hopefuls over the course of the weekend.

Ten-year-old Lilly Aspell on her way to winning the Talented Showjumper competition. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Lilly, who starred as the young Wonder Woman in the Hollywood film this summer, gave her pony, Clooncraha Lady, a huge hug as her name was read out as the winner. Rider and pony have only been acquainted for a little over a week after its arrival from Ireland.

Lilly said: “We are a perfect match. We had a lesson with (coach) Peter Allen and it really helped a lot.”

Lilly’s mother Donna, who watched on with Lilly’s grandmother Mary, shed a tear as her daughter was declared the winner. She said: “I’m exceptionally proud of her. I’m stuck for words.”

Former Olympic showjumper Graham Fletcher. Picture by Gary Longbottom.

Judge, Mr Fletcher, said: “I thought for her age she was a really talented little jockey. One thing I like to see is a good attitude and she had one.

“She has a good personality and I think she will do really well.”

The consistently competitive Lauren Wilmot, 15, of Hutton Cranswick, came second for the third consecutive year, and remarkably so having spent six months out of action after dislocating her hip in a fall two days after last year’s show.

Her mother Tracy said she fully expected Lauren to return to the ring next year.

