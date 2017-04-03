Your chance to enter Yorkshire’s premier business awards event

Entries are coming in thick and fast for this year’s Yorkshire Post Excellence in Business Awards.

Last week we proudly threw open the door to businesses large and small across the region as we prepare to celebrate the very best of Yorkshire’s business community.

This year sees us welcome back global law firm DLA Piper as sponsor for the companies turning over more than £50m again. We also welcome new sponsors Doncaster Sheffield Airport and Leeds Beckett University who will back the categories of Commercial Space and Entrepreneur respectively. CNG are also confirmed as table sponsors.

Steve Gill, chief executive of Doncaster Sheffield Airport, said: “We are delighted to be sponsoring this year’s Yorkshire Post Excellence in Business Awards.

“This is always a fantastic event that really showcases the best in the region.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport has enjoyed a superb year of success in terms of passenger and cargo figures and we are proud to be able to celebrate this by becoming an associate sponsor of the Commercial Space award which will commend the inspiring use of commercial space around strategic sites in the region and innovation focussed developments.”

Katie Rigarlsford, enterprise and innovation manager at Leeds Beckett University said: “As a regional university we are committed to supporting the economic growth of our region. We work with over 10,000 businesses and have a wide range of expertise to support business growth. Our commitment to supporting SMEs within our region to set up and thrive is evident through the presence of our regional University Business Centres.”

Entries are being welcomed in the following categories:

Companies with a turnover over £50m. Sponsored by DLA Piper: This category honours the commercial giants which conduct business on a vast scale.

Companies with a turnover between £10m and £50m: This award focuses on mid-tier firms which are the real powerhouse of the region’s economy.

Companies with a turnover up to £10m: Our region has a world class collection of SMEs and it is here we honour them.

Commercial space. Sponsored by Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Seeking inspiring uses of commercial space which showcase the real value of world class architects and designers. It can be a new build or an existing project.

Entrepreneur. Sponsored by Leeds Beckett: This award honours a rare individual who inspires others to greatness.

Young Business: Focusing on rapidly growing businesses in our region.

Outstanding Employer: This award recognises those employers that truly value their staff, and reward them in a sustainable way that nurtures the company.

Exporter: The winner of this award is really helping to drive the export-led recovery.

Technology: In this category, we are seeking a winner who harnesses technology to give their firm the edge. They are leaders, and not followers, in the technological arena.

Turnaround: This award honours a business that is flourishing after coming back from the brink.

Diversity: This honours companies that value every employee, and have gone beyond the call of duty to ensure they attract and retain a workforce that reflects the diversity of British society.

Apprenticeship: The winner of this award will have placed apprenticeships at the heart of its growth plans.

Leadership: Nobody forgets a great leader, and this award honours an individual who has displayed courage, tenacity and wisdom in a tough role.