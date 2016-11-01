Your chance to preview Leeds’ giant Magic Lantern Festival

Leeds folk are being offered the chance to grab an exclusive preview of the UK’s biggest Chinese lantern festival, which is coming to the city later this month.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend the Magic Lantern Festival at Roundhay Park from November 25 to January 2. But for one night only, on November 24, 500 people can get a sneak peek of the event - with proceeds going directly to official charity partner, the Jane Tomlinson Appeal.

Fundraising assistant Jenny Sellers said: “This is a great opportunity to get first sight of an event that everyone’s talking about. It’s set to be a thrilling night out – made all the more special by knowing your entry fee is coming to the Appeal to continue its work supporting children’s and cancer charities.”

Tickets costing £10 can be bought via http://bit.ly/2f3Lrc8