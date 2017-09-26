Your chance to see and be involved in an extraordinary week-long Guinness World Record attempt at Harrogate's Victoria Shopping Centre

Matt Pargeter has put everything into organising his extraordinary Guinness World Record attempt of drumming continuously for 170 hours, and with just days to go, he is desperate to get going to raise £10,000 for three Harrogate charities.

In an extreme test of endurance, Matt will push himself to the limit both physically and mentally, drumming at the Victoria Shopping Centre from 5pm on October 3, and finishing on World Mental Health Day, October 10 - fuelled the whole time by an eclectic playlist.

Matt Pargeter will take on the drumming challenge to raise vital funds for the Harrogate Homeless Project, the Acorn Centre in Harrogate, and Mind.

Only allowed very short breaks, Matt is determined to keep going and raise money for the Harrogate Homeless Project, Harrogate district Mind and the Acorn Centre, and Saint Michael's Hospice, with funds also going to Mind nationally.

The charities are very close to his heart - after a sudden end to a relationship, Matt found himself homeless, and it was the Harrogate Homeless Project that got him into a house share after he stayed at their hostel for three weeks.

Dealing with complex Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and depression, Matt also found Mind a hugely valuable support, describing the team at the Acorn Centre on Station Parade as being a "second family" to him.

With just days to go until the attempt, he said: "I'm feeling really good now actually, it has been a hell of a lot of planning, but I am pretty much ready to go. I am kicking my heels now, just waiting to get going with it. I have most of the logistics organised.

"I think what will keep me going is probably the people who said I would never be able to do it, or said I was crazy to try it. I have put so much planning into this, I can't fail at it now, I have come too far down this road to give up now.

"I want to raise as much money as I can for the charities, which is why I am doing all of this in the first place."

Crucially, Matt now needs volunteers to help validate his attempt, and needs witnesses and timekeepers throughout the 170 hours. To sign up for a slot, go to www.ultra-drummer.com

From the start, Matt has made it clear that he wants the event to be of as much benefit to the community as possible - inviting local acts to perform alongside him and shine in the public spotlight at the shopping centre.

Acts including the Rock Up and Sing! choir will be joining Matt, but it is also the unexpected elements of the week that he is looking forward to the most.

Matt said: "There are lots of people coming down, lots of exciting things happening. But it will also be the unexpected surprises and random moments that will make this special, whether that's someone saying it's good what I'm doing, or they want to highlight mental health issues."

The playlist will also be key to keeping Matt going, with everything from the Vengaboys to Black Sabbath.

He said: "People say they have an eclectic music taste, but this is not a playlist you would normally see."

Since launching his JustGiving page and working tirelessly to make the attempt happen, Matt has secured sponsorship from big brands including Spotify.

Music legends have also got in touch to show their support and wish him luck, including Deen Castronovo, Karl Brazil and Chad Szeliga.

To get in touch with Matt to help with his attempt, email mcp1973@icloud.com

To sponsor him, visit his JustGiving page: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Matt-Pargeter