Your complete guide to Halloween, Bonfire Night and fireworks in Doncaster 2017

Halloween and Bonfire Night will soon be upon us - and there's plenty going on in Doncaster this year to keep you entertained.

Here's your complete guide to what's going on in Doncaster over the coming weeks.

* We have included as many events as possible, but If you would like to add your event to our listings, please post details on our Facebook page, below this story or email darren.burke@jpress.co.uk

HALLOWEEN EVENTS

SPOOKTACULAR HALLOWEEN SCARECROW DISPLAY

Flourish Enterprises’ Halloween scarecrow display is set to delight visitors with homemade creations of all kinds at The Walled Garden, Woodfield Park in Doncaster.

The scarecrows, made by local groups, will be on display from Monday 30 October - Sunday 5 November. The ‘spooky’ family fun will start at 9.00am on weekdays and from 11.00am on the weekend. The display will finish at 4.00pm each day.

All families and local folk are invited to come along and see the Spooktacular scarecrows and take part in a Monster Hunt trail, around the garden. The Victorian Tea Room will also have tasty treats.

On Tuesday 31 October between 11.00am – 2.00pm there will be some spooky Halloween characters from the local theatre group Ha-ha Productions and free children’s crafts to take part in.

SPOOKY HALF TERM AT BRODSWORTH HALL

Autumn is the perfect time to step into history and explore Brodsworth Hall & Gardens. Join them for frightening fun this October half term with a spooky trail around the grounds and some creepy crafts. Dress the kids in their Halloween finest, young or young at heart, beware the shadows and let your imagination run riot, if you dare…

SHRIEK WEEK AT BOSTON PARK FARM

Join Boston Park Farm for their Halloween activities from 22nd October – 31st October. They are open each day from 10am – 4pm, entry to the farm and maize maze is £6 per person throughout shriek week. There will be pumpkin carving, Halloween crafts, games and other fun on each day. Face painting will be available on Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 10:30 – 2:30pm. You don’t need tickets for the daytime events, just turn up and pay on the door.

DEAD RECKONING AT EVERTON VILLAGE HALL

For their next main production from 25th to 28th October, Everton Village Players will be presenting a gripping psychological thriller by Eric Chappell, which sees a renowned artist finding himself caught up in a maze of chilling mind games and deceit.

HALF TERM WONDERLAND AT THE DOME

Enter Wonderland this half term as the Dome puts on a Mad hatters tea and Halloween fun from October 25 - November 1.

The team at the Dome have created a topsy turvy tea party where guests will follow the white rabbit and descend down the rabbit hole.

The events on Wednesday October 25 and Wednesday November 1 will see youngsters have a tea fit for the queen of hearts and then sit back and relax in the upside down umbrella theatre and enjoy Disney's original Alice in Wonderland film. Tickets cost £2 per child and the events run from 1pm until 4pm.

Other half term events include a Halloween Pool Party from 10am -4pm on Monday October 30 and a Halloween Ice party from 5pm - 8pm Thursday November 1.

ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW AT DONCASTER LITTLE THEATRE

Follow squeaky-clean sweethearts Brad and Janet on an adventure they’ll never forget, with the scandalous Frank’n’Furter, rippling Rocky and vivacious Magenta at Doncaster Little Theatre on October 27.

Get ready for a night of fun, frolics and frivolity in this thrilling cult phenomenon that is bursting at the seams with timeless classics, including: Sweet Transvestite, Damn it Janet, and of course, the pelvic-thrusting Time Warp; Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Picture Show is a non-stop party!

MUSEUMS AT NIGHT: CUSWORTH HALL

Come and join an evening of spooky fun at Cusworth Hall on October 27. Enjoy a candlelit ghost tour of the Hall, as we uncover some of the mysterious secrets of the past. Also, discover how the rituals of death and mourning were observed in Victorian Doncaster, plus other spooky activities! The evening will also include a selection of refreshments.

HALLOWEEN SPOOKTACULAR AT CONISBROUGH CASTLE

Dare you venture down to Conisbrough Castle this Halloween? Free entry to the Castle all day. Spooky activities for your little monsters on October 28.

PUMPKIN HALLOWEEN TREASURE HUNT

The Frenchgate needs your help! The pumkins of Frenchgate are asking us for your help! Old Papa Pumpkin has forgotten his name!

Your task, as chief pumpkin rescuer, is to search the Frenchgate centre, find the pumpkins and using the answers provided, and solve the mystery of Papa Pumpkins real name.

We don’t how he forgot his name but what we do know, is with your help, we can get it back! The last we heard the Pumpkin Rescurers are assembling at the centre's Guest Services desk, ready to start the quest! Will you answer the call? The event takes place from October 30 - November 5.

LIVE PUMPKIN CARVING AT FRENCHGATE

Join in the fun outside Debenhams on the upper mall as the Sand in your Eye team carve pumpkins live on the malls. This is a free event and will be the perfect opportunity to get into the Halloween spirir. Make sure you don’t forget the camera as there will be plenty of opportunities to get snapping.

GET YOUR SPOOK ON AT LAKESIDE VILLAGE

Halloween will see pumpkin carving classes running from 11am until 4pm on October 31, spooky face painting, and cooking demonstrations with Sodexo‘s chef Peter Bartholdy from Doncaster Deaf Trust rustling up a treat with Pumpkin Rescue recipes.

TRICKHILL OR TREAT IN TICKHILL

Dress up for a fun and frightful time at Tickhill Buttercross this Halloween for a whole host of spooky fun at The Trickhill or Treat Annual Pumpkin Competition. Local busnesses will be fully supporting the event this year, so please come down and support them and their fantastic offerings. The event takes place on October 31.

HALLOWEEN NIGHT AT DONCASTER MUSEUM

Come to Doncaster Museum after hours for a spooky event! Activities include: Spooky stories; disgusting games; challenge room; wound simulation make-up, crafts, object handling, fancy dress competition and trick or treat trails!

HALLOWEEN AT DONCASTER MARKETS

Doncaster Markets are hosting a spooktacular day of events on October 31 including a live performance from Alexandra Parker, free facepainting, free pumpkin carving and a skeleton treasure hunt. Don't forget to wear your best spooky fancy dress!

MAKE MERINGUE GHOSTS OR PAINT A POTTERY SKULL

Meringue ghosts, spooky shortbread biscuits, clay skulls and pottery tea lights are on the menu of Halloween inspired creative sessions taking place at Welbeck this half term.

The School of Artisan Food is running several different courses where children can get hands on to learn all about how to make chocolate, bread and dairy delights. Even better, all the food they make can be taken home - if there’s any left!

On the chocolate making course, Shelly Preston, who runs Ottar Chocolate, her own bean to bar chocolate lab close to the School, will show kids how to make a range of Halloween inspired treats including meringue ghosts, cinder toffee and spooky shortbread biscuits.

The School of Artisan Food is also running an all day Bonfire Night Confectionary course for adults where they will learn how to make toffee apples, firecracking bonfire toffee, marshmallows, malty cinder toffee and fresh chilli hot chocolate using only the finest ingredients.

The Harley Gallery has Paint a Pot sessions for families with a range of Halloween themed pottery designs to decorate. Children can also get hands on and messy with Clay Day - a chance to try out different clay techniques. These workshops are suitable for children aged four and upwards, and are running in the specialist Pottery Studio.

For dates and times and prices of the activities running over half term, visit www.harleygallery.co.uk and www.schoolofartisanfood.org

FRIGHT FEST AT BOLSOVER CASTLE

Expect the unexpected as you step into the Little Castle to unearth spine tingling stories of its paranormal past. Built on an ancient burial ground, Bolsover is one of England's most haunted sites with unexplained happenings, dark secrets and ghostly goings on. Face your fears and keep your head as we meddle with your mind on a journey through the castle's scariest corners. Are you brave enough to join us? This is one guided tour you will never forget.

Entry is for over 14s only and all under 18s must be accompanied by an adult throughout. Please be aware that the experience takes place in the dark and that there will be strobe lighting and loud noises.

The site is open from 5.30pm to 11pm and guests are welcome to stay and enjoy the bar, BBQ, fairground and spooky surroundings for as long as you wish.

HALLOWEEN AT CHATSWORTH

Fearful fun returns to Chatsworth this half-term with Halloween activities throughout the garden and farmyard for little monsters until November 5.

Lurking around every corner at Chatsworth are spooktacular surprises for all ages; from handling reptilian monsters and creepy crafts, to pumpkin trails and fright flights.

Visit www.chatsworth.org for more information on dates, times and prices.

HALLOWEEN ADVENTURE AT YORKSHIRE WILDLIFE PARK

The spooky Yorkshire Wildlife Park is where to find mythical beasts and creepy characters during a magical half term Halloween Adventure.

Visitors will come under an enchanting spell with thrilling events throughout the week as the Brothers Grimm Scary Tales arrive at the innovative 100-acre park.

The spooky goings on run for three days over Halloween, from October 28th to 30th and include live shows with professional actors and the chance to get hands-on with crafts and games.

Fancy dress for children is highly recommended ready to meet a host of scary characters inspired tales such as Snow White, Sleeping Beauty, Rumpelstiltskin, Little Red Riding Hood, the Big Bad Wolf and Rapunzel.

HALLOWEEN PARTY

Adeline House Care Home, Thorne, will host a Halloween party on October 29. The event takes place from 3pm to 6pm. Guests should attend in fancy dress and there will be entertainment and a Halloween themed buffet as well as face painting and games.

INGRAM ARMS HALLOWEEN PARTY

The Hatfield pub will host a fancy dress party and disco on October 28. There is a £100 prize for the best dressed.

THE BLUE BELL

The Blue Bell at Hatfield will be staging a Halloween Party, Fancy Dress and buffet on October 28. Contact (01302) 618179 for details.

THORNENSIANS RUFC HALLOWEEN PARTY

The clubhouse will be hosting spooktacular fun fro all the family from 7pm onwards on October 28. There will be a fancy dress party, disco, games and more. Admission is £1.

BONFIRE NIGHT

BIG BANG

The Keepmoat Stadium will be the venue for this year's Big Bang on November 3.

The event is set to be the biggest and best yet, with a wide range of activities - including fairground rides, food and fireworks.

Tickets are available for £3 both in advance and on the day, with entry for children under one metre free. DNA Card holders can receive a 33 per cent discount when buying their ticket in advance, this offer is limited to one per card.

Book in advance on 01302 762576.

BENTLEY PARK FIREWORKS DISPLAY

There will be a fireworks display at Bentley Park on November 5. The display starts at 7pm. Admission is £1, under fives free.

ROSSINGTON MINERS WELFARE

A firework display will take place at Rossington Miners Welfare on November 5. There will be a funfair and burger stalls on site. The event gets underway at 7pm.

ASKERN LAKE

A firework display will take place on the field behind Askern Lake, Askern on November 3. 7pm start.

STAINFORTH

There will be a bonfire, fireworks and funfair at Stainforth Recreation Ground, Church Road from 6pm until 10pm on Wednesday November 1

DONCASTER RACECOURSE

A circus themed fireworks extravaganza will be held at Doncaster Racecourse on November 4.

Held in conjunction with Hallam FM, the glittering Firework Spectacular will culminate in a musical firework display at 7.30pm, which visitors will enjoy from a covered viewing area guaranteeing enjoyment, come rain or shine.

Attractions and activities at the event include Mr Dan’s Circus Company where children will be encouraged to have a go in the Circus Workshop, face painting, fairground rides and stalls, and a fire trickster. Furthermore, a fancy dress competition will take place for those attending in circus themed costume.

Tickets can be pre-booked or purchased on the night. A family ticket (for 4 people) costs just £10. Individual tickets are available.

Fairground ‘Happy Hour’ will take place between 5.00pm and 6.00pm where small rides will be £1.50 and large rides £2.00.

The event starts at 5pm and concludes at 8pm.

LAKESIDE VILLAGE FIREWALK

Get ready for Bonfire Night by taking on the fiery walk over hot coals, all while raising funds for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

The event is set to take place on the Lakeside Village mall from 4pm – 8pm on November 4 and will see participants walk over sizzling hot coals while raising money for Bluebell Wood.

There is a £30 non-refundable registration fee (+ booking fee) and a minimum sponsorship target of £100 per person taking part.

For more information call 01302 366444.

WHEATLEY HILLS RUFC BONFIRE NIGHT

The event takes place on November 4 at Wheatley Hills RUFC with the bonfire from 6.30pm and fireworks display starts from 8pm.

The night also includes a hog roast, burgers, jacket spuds and soup.

Tickets: Adult: £5, kids over 5: £2, kids under 5: Free

For more information call 01302 781472.

SPROTBROUGH CRICKET CLUB CLUB BONFIRE AND FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR

The event takes place on November 4 at Sprotbrough Cricket Club.

The bonfire starts at 6.30pm and food and drinks are available.

Tickets are £3 per person, under 5s free.

THE ANNE ARMS AT SUTTON

The Bonfire starts at 6pm and fireworks display starts at 7pm. Also includes hot dogs, burgers, pie and peas and Jamaican food.

Tickets: Adult: £2. Children: Free

DONCASTER LAWN TENNIS CLUB

The annual Doncaster Lawn Tennis Club bonfire takes place on November 4. Bonfire starts at 6.30pm and fireworks display starts at 7:30pm.

Usual refreshments available. Tickets: Adults: £3.50, children: £2.50. Limited attendance this year. Tickets are available from the club.

PARKLANDS SPORTS AND SOCIAL CLUB

The huge annual bonfire starts at 7pm at Wheatley's Parklands Sports and Social Club.

The event also includes a fireworks display, with toffee apples and food available plus a disco in the ballroom.

THE HARVEY ARMS

The Finningley pub will be hosting its Bonfire Night celebrations on November 4. Bonfire starts at 6pm. Also includes food available from the outside BBQ kitchen area and drinks available from the new outside event bar 'Peacocks'.

Tickets: Adult: £2 advance/£3 otd. Child: £1 advance/£2 otd

ARMTHORPE FIREWORKS DISPLAY

The Briar Road Playing Field, Armthorpe will be the venue for this event on November 4.

The fireworks display starts at 7pm and other attractions, from 5pm, include a fun fair, disco, bouncy castle, arts and crafts, a fun play trailer, bungee run and hot food and refreshments. Entrance is free but fun fair charges apply.

THE WHITE HART - OWSTON FERRY

The White Hart at Owston Ferry will host its Bonfire Night celebrations on November 5. There will be a traditional bonfire with a BBQ and fireworks. The bonfire starts at 6pm.

THE EARL OF PONTEFRACT

A bonfire and fireworks will take place at the Thorpe Audlin pub from 6pm November 5 with fireworks at 6.30pm.

EPWORTH BONFIRE

Epworth Bonfire Night will take place at Epworth Show Field on November 4. The gates open at 4.30pm with bonfire at 6pm and fireworks at 6.45pm.

Prices are £5 for adults and children £2.

There will be food vans, fairground rides and beer tent as usual. No sparklers please.

BONFIRE NIGHT AT THE CROWN INN

The Crown Inn at Belton will host a bonfire and fireworks on November 5.

The event is free. There will be an outside bar and food available from 4.30pm with the fire to be lit at 6pm and fireworks to follow.

BARNBY DUN AND KIRK SANDALL COMMUNITY BONFIRE

The Barnby Dun and Kirk Sandall Sports Association will present their 3rd annual Community Bonfire and Firework display on November 4 from 4pm. The bonfire will be from 6.30pm with fireworks at 7.45pm. The event will take place at the Glass Park.

SYKEHOUSE VILLAGE HALL

A bonfire and firework display will take place on November 5. Fire will be lit at 5.30pm with fireworks at 6pm. Admission is £2 for adults and £1 for children.

There will be a bar and food available.