Your complete guide to Halloween, Bonfire Night and fireworks in Sheffield 2017

Halloween and Bonfire Night will soon be upon us - and there's plenty going on in Sheffield this year to keep you entertained.

Here's your complete guide to what's going on in Sheffield over the coming weeks - scroll down for Bonfire Night listings.

* We have included as many events as possible, but if you would like to add your event to our listings, please post details on our Facebook page below this story or email darren.burke@jpress.co.uk

HALLOWEEN EVENTS

HAUNTED SCREENINGS: THE OTHERS

Join a Halloween experience like no other - a cinema screening in a cemetery!

The Others will be shown at Sheffield General Cemetery on October 28 and 29 from 7pm until 10.30pm

You will be greeted at the General Cemetery Gatehouse and briefed for your journey, before setting off to explore the haunted pathways of the epic General Cemetery by torchlight. Your mission is to reach the Chapel with your nerves intact to experience the chilling classic - The Others. Bring a torch, your wits and someone to hold on to!

More information at www.facebook.com/nostalgicfilmclub/events

MAKE MERINGUE GHOSTS OR PAINT A POTTERY SKULL

Meringue ghosts, spooky shortbread biscuits, clay skulls and pottery tea lights are on the menu of Halloween inspired creative sessions taking place at Welbeck this half term.

The School of Artisan Food is running several different courses where children can get hands on to learn all about how to make chocolate, bread and dairy delights. Even better, all the food they make can be taken home - if there’s any left!

On the chocolate making course, Shelly Preston, who runs Ottar Chocolate, her own bean to bar chocolate lab close to the School, will show kids how to make a range of Halloween inspired treats including meringue ghosts, cinder toffee and spooky shortbread biscuits.

The School of Artisan Food is also running an all day Bonfire Night Confectionary course for adults where they will learn how to make toffee apples, firecracking bonfire toffee, marshmallows, malty cinder toffee and fresh chilli hot chocolate using only the finest ingredients.

The Harley Gallery has Paint a Pot sessions for families with a range of Halloween themed pottery designs to decorate. Children can also get hands on and messy with Clay Day - a chance to try out different clay techniques. These workshops are suitable for children aged four and upwards, and are running in the specialist Pottery Studio.

For dates and times and prices of the activities running over half term, visit www.harleygallery.co.uk and www.schoolofartisanfood.org

HALLOWEEN MUSIC AND SONG FOR PRE-SCHOOL CHILDREN

Halloween music and song for pre-school children at The Venue, Stocksbridge.

Join Amanda on Wednesday 1 November from 9.30am for a music and song Halloween themed event. Sing-along to some Halloween songs, interactive musical games and instruments. followed by a Halloween party and snacks and cartoon films with Meg & Mog & Owl.

£6 per child.Includes tea & coffee for adults

HALLOWEEN CHILDREN'S FILM CLUB

The Halloween Children's Film Club will take place at The Venue, Stocksbridge on November 2 at 10am when Walt Disney's Hocus Pocus will be screened. All children must be accompanied. £2 per child. Drinks, sweets & refreshments available

FRIGHT FEST

Expect the unexpected as you step into the Little Castle to unearth spine tingling stories of its paranormal past. Built on an ancient burial ground, Bolsover is one of England's most haunted sites with unexplained happenings, dark secrets and ghostly goings on. Face your fears and keep your head as we meddle with your mind on a journey through the castle's scariest corners. Are you brave enough to join us? This is one guided tour you will never forget.

Entry is for over 14s only and all under 18s must be accompanied by an adult throughout. Please be aware that the experience takes place in the dark and that there will be strobe lighting and loud noises.

The site is open from 5.30pm to 11pm and guests are welcome to stay and enjoy the bar, BBQ, fairground and spooky surroundings for as long as you wish.

PENISTONE HALLOWEEN

This family event will take place on Saturday 28 October in Penistone Market Barn.

The spooktacular event designed for children aged 4-11 includes a fancy dress competition and people are encouraged to bring their own carved pumpkin to be judged by the Mayor.

Children will have the chance to ‘dress the mummy’, have their faces painted, build skeletons and take part in plenty of other spooktacular activities.

Children’s tickets are on sale now at PenistoneHalloween.co.uk or from various shops in Penistone.

GET YOUR FREAK ON AT LEOPOLD SQUARE

Sheffield's Leopold Square, is inviting city goers to join them for a night of spook-tacular fun on Saturday 28 October.

From 5pm to 11pm, The Square will be welcoming resident DJ Ryan Taylor to the stage to perform a variety of Halloween classics, freaky beats, and devilish chart tunes to help Sheffield locals celebrate the season’s spooky weekend in style.

Leopold Square will also be playing host to a ghoulish walkabout character on the night who will be posing for photos with visitors from 8pm until 10pm.

Even better, The Square’s bars and restaurants will be joining in the Halloween fun and offering a variety of creepy cocktails and dining deals for the night.

HALLOWEEN AT CHATSWORTH

Fearful fun returns to Chatsworth this half-term with Halloween activities throughout the garden and farmyard for little monsters until November 5.

Lurking around every corner at Chatsworth are spooktacular surprises for all ages; from handling reptilian monsters and creepy crafts, to pumpkin trails and fright flights.

Visit www.chatsworth.org for more information on dates, times and prices.

HALLOWEEN AT HEELEY CITY FARM

On October 31, there will be some scary goings on down at the farm.

There will be creepy games, a spooky farm walk, scary stories, pumpkin carving and some fiendish food

There will be a costume competition and pumpkin carving competition. This event is suitable for kids up to 12 but all children must be supervised by an adult

This event is free to come down, but activities will have a small charge to help raise money for the farm

For more info contact Sarah Hardy on 0114 258 0482 or email s.hardy@heeleyfarm.org.uk

THE SPOOK-TACULAR STEEL CITY ABSEIL

On 28 October around 60 brave Yorkshire men and women will take on the daunting, but exciting, Steel City Abseil in aid of the British Red Cross.

The abseil, which takes place down the Owen Building in Sheffield city centre, stands at 120ft (37m) high and every year sees the brave people of Sheffield and the surrounding areas take on this Halloween challenge.

The event is open to anyone aged 16 and over, and abseiling experience is by no means necessary. You’ll be trained up on the day by a team of highly experienced professionals who will ensure your safety throughout, so you can lean back, relax and enjoy.

There are a few places left on the abseil and it costs just £10 to sign up.

HALLOWEEN TRAIL AT GULLIVER'S WORLD

The family theme park company - which has three parks in Warrington, Matlock Bath and Milton Keynes - is getting ready for Halloween this half-term holiday.

Home to the UK's only Trick & Treat Trail sponsored by sweetmaker, Swizzels, Gulliver's is THE place to go for some spooky but sweet-tasting fun for little ones this October.

The Swizzels Trick & Treat Trail invites families to follow a spooky map to seek out five Halloween activity stations across each theme park. At every station youngsters can carry out a chilling challenge - such as casting a spell and mixing up a potion - to earn some of their favourite Swizzels sweet treats.

The event runs until Sunday 29 October.

HALLOWEEN ADVENTURE AT YORKSHIRE WILDLIFE PARK

The spooky Yorkshire Wildlife Park is where to find mythical beasts and creepy characters during a magical half term Halloween Adventure.

Visitors will come under an enchanting spell with thrilling events throughout the week as the Brothers Grimm Scary Tales arrive at the innovative 100-acre park.

The spooky goings on run for three days over Halloween, from October 28th to 30th and include live shows with professional actors and the chance to get hands-on with crafts and games.

Fancy dress for children is highly recommended ready to meet a host of scary characters inspired tales such as Snow White, Sleeping Beauty, Rumpelstiltskin, Little Red Riding Hood, the Big Bad Wolf and Rapunzel.

BONFIRE NIGHT EVENTS

AFTER DARK 2017

After Dark, Yorkshire's biggest firework spectacular, is back for 2017.

The event takes place on November 3 from 5.30pm to 10pm at the Don Valley Grass Bowl and is expected to attract more than 20,000 people.

After Dark will be hosting Hallam FM and Simon Morykin Live, a giant bonfire, a funfair, food stalls and of course the legendary firework display set to music.

Tickets are available at www.afterdarkfireworks.com

CHATSWORTH BONFIRE AND FIREWORKS

The annual Chatsworth Bonfire and Fireworks will take place on November 4-5.

Wrap up and enjoy live music, dancing and circus performers, face painting for little ones, as well as the traditional bonfire and a dazzling firework display.

Keep warm with a range of delicious food from hog roasts to jacket potatoes, from churros to sweet treats. Why not enjoy a glass of mulled wine or cider for the ultimate winter warmer?

Ticket prices are £15 adult, £10 child (age 4–16 inclusive).

Gates open: 6pm

Lighting of the bonfire: 7pm

Children's firework display: 7.30pm

Grand finale firework display: 8.15pm

Entertainment finishes: 9.45pm

MEADOWHEAD GIGANTIC BONFIRE

The Meaodwhead bonfire will take place on November 3 from 6pm to 8pm at Sheffield Transport Sports Club, Greenhill Main Road.

Saturday 28th October

GALACTIC FIREWORKS AT WENTWORTH WOODHOUSE SPOOKTACULAR

This Halloween and Bonfire event will take place on October 28 at 8pm while there will also be a quiet display for kids around 7pm.

In addition to the pyro, you’ll find fairground rides, live music, hot and cold food, pumpkin carving and plenty of places to grab a drink. The event encourages fancy dress and there are prizes to be won. Keep your eye out for the spooky wooden walkway.

The event takes place at Wentworth Woodhouse, Wentworth from 4pm.

Pricing: £15 adult / £7.50 child / free for under 3s.

OUGHTIBRIDGE 2017 MUSIC AND FIREWORK SHOW

The event, which takes place on November 4, will offer a mix of fireworks, music and a light show. The event will also include an outside bar, a range of food stands, children’s rides and funfair.

It takes place at the Oughtibridge War Memorial Sport Club, Waterside Gardens, Oughtibridge from 5pm with fireworks at 8pm

Prices: £7 adult / £5 children. Under 5’s go free per one paying adult.

BENTS GREEN FIREWORK DISPLAY AND BONFIRE

Organised by the 20th Sheffield Scout Group, fireworks will start around 8pm on November 4 with the bonfire lit at 7.15pm.

Hot food and refreshments will be available at the event which takes place at Common Lane Park Land, Bents Green.

THE GREAT FIRE OF DRONFIELD

The Great Fire Of Dronfield is back for another year at the Dronfield Woodhouse Recreation Ground. The show will boasting two fireworks displays - a quieter one for children, followed by the main display.

Food options will include a hog roast, fresh pizza oven, jacket potato stall, burger and sausage stall and outside bar. There will also be a bouncy castle and bouncy slide for the kids.

The event takes place Dronfield Woodhouse Recreation Ground, Carr Lane, Dronfield from 7pm and 8pm on November 4.

Prices: Advance adult £7 / advance child £3 / On the gate adult £10 / On the gate child £5 / Under 5’s free in all cases.

HANDSWORTH BONFIRE AND FIREWORKS

The Handsworth Bonfire and Fireworks evening opens at 5pm on November 4. There will be a bonfire at 5:30pm, with the fireworks following shortly after.

There will also be a BBQ, bar and bouncy castle at the event which takes place at Handsworth Old Rectory Community Centre, Handsworth Road.

GRENOSIDE SCOUT AND GUIDE GROUP BONFIRE AND FIREWORK DISPLAY

Grenoside Scout and Guide Group Bonfire and Firework Display takes place on November 4.

There will be a licensed bar and refreshments including hot dogs, burgers, chilli, jacket potatoes, tea, coffee and parkin.

It takes place at Grenoside Scout and Guide HQ, Salt Box Lane, Grenoside from 6:30pm to 10pm.

Prices: £5 for adults / Under 5’s go free but still need a ticket

BONFIRE NIGHT AT THE MANOR

Brampton Manor’s annual bonfire night party will take place on November 4.

On the night, gates open from 5pm and there will be outdoor live entertainment.

The venue is The Manor at Brampton, Old Road, Chesterfield.

MANOR FIELDS FIREWORK DISPLAY AND BONFIRE

This event will take place on November 4 and will include fireworks, food stalls, a funfair, traditional sweets and more. The event is free to attend and takes place at Manor Park Fields, City Road from 7pm.

MALTBY TOWN COUNCIL FIREWORKS DISPLAY

This year’s display will start with a disco, before the fireworks begin at 6:30pm on November 4.

Activities will include children’s fairground rides and a Guy Fawkes competition. Refreshments will be available at the event at Maltby Manor Fields, Maltby.

OWLERTON STADIUM FIREWORK SPECTACULAR

This year’s firework display at Owlerton Stadium will take place at the Penistone Road venue on November 5. Further details and bookings are available at www.owlertonstadium.co.uk

CANNON HALL FARM FIREWORKS AND BONFIRE

The annual Cannon Hall Farm bonfire returns this year on 5 November. This all-day event includes farm admission, indoor and outdoor play and tractor/trailer rides.

In the evening, the bonfire will lit around 5pm, with the fireworks following shortly after.

It takes place at Cannon Hall Farm, Cawthorne, Barnsley,

Prices: £9.95 pre-booking includes all-day entry to the farm. Children under 2 go free

THE GREAT FIRE OF RINGINGLOW 2017

This event will take place at the Norfolk Arms, Ringinglow on November 4 from 6pm to 10pm.

The lighting of the fire will take place shortly after 6:00pm.

A range of hot and cold drinks and homemade food will be served from 6:00pm with omemade bonfire treats including toffee and flapjack also available.

There are no fireworks due to the animals on the surrounding farms. You are welcome to bring sparklers if you wish.

HESLEY WOOD BONFIRE

There will be a bonfire and fireworks, hosted by 105th High Green (Sheffield) Scout Group from 4 November at 5.30pm to 9pm at Hesley Wood, White Lane, Sheffield

It will feature a professional fireworks display, as well as the usual food & drink stalls, fair rides and of course a bonfire!

Tickets WILL NOT be available to purchase on the night, and therefore must be purchased in advance of the event.

Full information, and tickets are available via the event website:www.bonfireevent.info

CLIFTON PARK BONFIRE

The annual event will take place at Clifton Park on November 5 from 6.30pm. The event is free.

There will be lots for the whole family to do including the usual fairground rides, food and drink available to buy and the brilliant Bonfire and fireworks.

PENISTONE BONFIRE

Penistone Bonfire and Professional Fireworks Display will take place on November 4.

Organised by Penistone Round Table and Penistone Ladies Circle, there will be fun for all the family.

Anyone aged 16 and over will pay £5 to enter (£3 if bought in advance online), whilst children under 16 are free.

Gates open: 6.45pm. Bonfire lit: 7.15pm. Fireworks: 7.30pm

ILLUMINATE THE GARDENS AT SHEFFIELD BOTANICAL GARDENS

Illuminate the Gardens is a two day fireworks and lighting extravaganza, which will be held at the Botanical Gardens in Sheffield on Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 November.

A magical night out for the whole family, at Illuminate the Gardens you can enjoy some delicious street food or grab a drink from the licensed bar, follow the clues and collect stamps on the art trail, see fire performance and hear some great live music.

If you’ve got little ones with sensitive ears, you can join a ‘no bangs’ fireworks display in the early evening, or stay later to enjoy the exhilarating main display.