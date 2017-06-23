YP Comment: Lessons learned

EVEN though Theresa May was clearly stunned by the personal criticism that she received in the immediate aftermath of the Grenfell Tower inferno, the Prime Minister’s hands-on approach is now making a difference.

This was borne out by Mrs May’s detailed statement to the Commons before heading off to Brussels for a key EU summit. This was not a leader shirking their responsibilities. Far from it. This was a PM rightly taking charge while facing the fight of her political life.

Though there will be alarm that 600 tower blocks could be fitted with cladding similar to the combustible material used on the exterior of Grenfell Tower, it’s right to err on the side of caution, while keeping residents informed, until more detailed checks are carried out.

Yet, while the initial support offered to residents left homeless and penniless was scandalous and warranted Mrs May’s fulsome apology, the help now being put in place is comprehensive.

And while the Government will have to provide financial support to councils required to replace cladding and fit water sprinklers where appropriate, it was disingenuous of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to question Mrs May’s sincerity when he complained that the poorest members of society were once again being denied justice.

After all, it was Mrs May who found a way to establish the truth over Hillsborough and her experience here explains why Grenfell Tower residents will be involved in the public inquiry from the outset. It’s one lesson that has been learned, albeit in the most tragic of circumstances.