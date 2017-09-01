YP Letters: Our own way of life must be put first

From: Arthur Quarmby, Mill Moor Road, Meltham.

IT’S a bit late to state this, but I think that when a country like Britain is subjected to substantial immigration, then the wishes of the resident population should be moderately but carefully preserved over the wishes of the immigrants.

When immigrants are granted favourable treatment or benefits not available to residents, then the understandable (though nonsensical) tendency of immigrants to set out to recreate the conditions from which they have sought to escape will be re-enforced.

Therefore, bearing in mind that immigrants only come to Britain for what this country can offer, the terms and conditions of British life should be carefully preserved, and even favoured, because there will be no thanks from the immigrants if we allow them to recreate that from which they have fled. Besides which, without this mild protection, one can see a time coming when the English will come to feel to be strangers in their own land.

No charity bags here...

From: Peter Hyde, Driffield.

MAY I suggest to your correspondent Eric Daines (The Yorkshire Post, August 28) that he does, as I have done, and puts a notice near his letter box asking that the canvassers do not put charity bags through.

Whilst it has not stopped the problem altogether, it certainly has reduced the deluge. I do take all my spare goods to one of the many charity shops in our town where they are gratefully received.

Simple maths of the EU poll

From: Hugh Rogers, Messingham Road, Ashby

Do all the mathematical acrobatics you like, Mr Davies (The Yorkshire Post, August 29) but the fact remains that more people voted to leave the EU than voted to stay. The opinions of those individuals who didn’t bother to vote simply don’t matter.

As for John Turley (also August 29 – is it the Glorious 29th or something ?) all I can say is that I wish that I, too, had the gift of knowing which way people would have voted if only they had made the effort to do so. To try to re-imagine the result of a referendum based on the supposed views of people who did not avail themselves of the democratic opportunity offered to them at the time, is, whichever way you look at it, a pointless exercise in frustration.

Human input vital for HGVs

From: DS Boyes, Upper Rodley Lane, Leeds.

PLATOONS of ‘driverless HGVs – whatever next? As a former driver, I have some reservations, not least of all overall safety.

Sophisticated controls exist in many area’s today, but like everything else man-made, can go wrong. Do we really need articulated lorries out of control on a busy motorway? In any emergency, human input is vital.

Heed views of the villagers

From: Christine McDade, Morton on Swale North Yorkshire.

I refer to the views of Sally Jenkins who resides in Newby Wiske village, (The Yorkshire Post, August 22) and I agree with her comments that the Police Commissioner, Julie Mulligan, should hold an open meeting to allow all residents of the village to attend to hear her reasons for selling the Police Headquarters to PGL.

Julie Mulligan has a duty to obtain, for all the residents of North Yorkshire, a fair price for the sale of the property, but not at the expense of the small number of residents of the village.

The proposed ‘adventure park’ will overwhelm the village with proposed numbers of 900 residents and staff.

It is proposed to fell very many trees in the beautiful grounds to be replaced with outdoor play areas and zip wires.

The two access roads to Newby Wiske, one over a hump-backed bridge, are little more than windy lanes not built for the extra vehicular traffic – much being by coach.

Double talk on rail line

From: ME Wright, Harrogate.

Jenny Hymas’s diatribe on North Yorkshire’s woefully inadequate public transport is shared by many (The Yorkshire Post, August 29).

However, contrary to what she believes, the Leeds-Harrogate-York track was originally double; the single track section between Knaresorough and York is a post-Beeching “efficiency saving”.

Yet again, there is talk of re-doubling it. Post-Grayling, would it be wise to put more than a token 50p on this actually happening?

A king under post office?

From: Nigel F Boddy, Fife Road, Darlington

After the amazing discovery of the king, Richard III, in the car park, can I point out please there is allegedly a king under the main post office in dear old Doncaster?

King Edward I of Scotland is supposed to be under the post office somewhere.

As the main post office in Doncaster is alas closing would this be the moment to excavate and exhume the heir to Alexander III King of Scots and perhaps return him to Scotland?

King Edward I was also known as Edward Baliol.

The Baliols were the great rivals to the Bruce family and their claims to be the Kings of Scotland.