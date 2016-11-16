YP Letters: The case for a second referendum

From: John Cole, Oakroyd Terrace, Baildon, Shipley.

I APPLAUD Tim Farron for pledging that the Liberal Democrats will vote against the triggering of Article 50 unless the Government agrees to a second referendum as and when the final details of the deal with Brussels are known.

By a narrow majority (52 to 48 per cent) the country voted in an advisory only referendum to leave the EU. It has been said that the country voted for departure without knowing what the destination would look like. Under these circumstances it is not “undemocratic” to give the people a chance to say yea or nay to the deal when brokered. It is pragmatic common sense.

Put another way, it is crass to feel obliged to exit the EU because of the June 23 vote if the terms arrived at are frankly unacceptable to the majority. One Conservative MP (who was for “leave”) has already resigned because of the extreme course the Government is taking.

Out of 650 MPs over 420 were for “remain” but they (and us) are all being beaten over the head with the outcome of a deeply flawed referendum result.

Rarely has so mangy a tail wagged so supine a dog.

The mettle of region’s MPs

From: Brian Nugent, Halifax.

I fear Jayne Dowle must had penned her latest column in a rush, as she seems to have not looked at the facts herself. Apparently Jeremy Corbyn ‘has not worked in a steelworks, or a coal mine’.

Sorry Jayne, none of the Labour MPs in South Yorkshire have done, except Kevin Barron. They are to a man and women hard-working MPs who were selected by the Metropolitan elite, in some instances over the wishes or choices of local candidates .

Also the tag of ‘Ultra-Left’ really is just a coded slur. Corbyn’s proposals thus far, have been what is traditionally considered mainstream Labour Party thinking. That is until it was taken over by the Metropolitan elite in the 90s.

Further to this ,Jayne states, regarding Trump ‘Jeremy Corbyn has been strangely quiet on the phenomenon.’ Actually, Jayne, he was on the Andrew Marr Show on Sunday talking directly about this. Perhaps you were busy worrying about something else at the time? Like not researching your article.

Orwellian realities

From: Coun Dale Smith (Con), Wharfedale Ward, Leeds Council.

Revisiting two of my orange Penguins I realise George Orwell’s fantasies have all too sadly become today’s realities.

Animal Farm describes a revolution that went wrong, followed all too soon by the plausible and ever ready excuses at each perversion of the original doctrines. And in 1984 the population is subjugated and pacified using the Ministry of Peace and the Ministry of Love, home to the Thought Police.

America must be increasingly vigilant as President-elect Trump deploys these techniques when his supporters have their expectations dashed. Brexit presents a similar danger here.

Assisting these diversionary tactics were the duplicitous and scurrilous attacks here in the UK on the Law Lords. These attacks were utterly shameful as they undermined the integrity and the trust of the people in the impartiality of the law.

During the Brexit campaign all sides used doublethink and spin to promote their views.

Claiming 52 per cent of the votes cast as a clear majority when 12,948,018 of the population chose not to vote at all is taking mathematics to absurd lengths.

The Referendum was always known to be advisory, with Leavers trumpeting throughout about the sovereignty and independence of Parliament.Why, then, the sudden reluctance for Parliament to have any input?

Great Britain needs to be a bastion of thoughtful democracy and impartial law in this ever changing and disparate world.

Nato nations must pay up

From: John Watson, Rowan Court, Leyburn.

It is apparent that of the 28 nations who are members of Nato there are only five who are meeting their full financial obligations, which is two per cent of their national income.

I am prepared to forget about Trump’s more outrageous proposals if he puts his mind to this problem and supports Nato to the very end.

After all each member is protected from outside threats to its independence regardless of their size. I still maintain that it is this organisation which has kept the peace in Europe since the end of the last war.

The legacy of Tariff Reform

From: Nigel Boddy, Fife Road, Darlington.

Before the outbreak of the First World War, some Britons came up with the well intentioned idea of Tariff Reform. This policy was intended to place protectionist tariffs on goods imported into the British Empire.

Germany and the United States were greatly disadvantaged by this policy idea, potentially shutting them out of world trade with Canada and British colonies overseas.

The war might have been avoided if we had not promoted this idea. US politicians certainly hadn’t forgotten Tariff Reform after the Second World War.

Their peace settlement and new world order reflected their desire to see free trade everywhere in the world. Americans wanted the UK to dismantle the British Empire.

Should not Donald Trump and Marine Le Pen reflect on the idea free trade has benefited the US and France for over 70 years before they turn their backs on the policy?