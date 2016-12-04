YP Letters: With this lot in charge on Brexit, we’ll be taken to cleaners

From: Don Burslam, Elm Road, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury.

SO far as leaving the EU is concerned, we remainers could be excused for saying we told you so. It now looks as though the future is uncertain with no clear plan.

Appeals from business for clarity have fallen on deaf ears which prejudices future investment plans and will adversely affect our economy.

We are going to get the worst of all worlds and the naivety of our bungling politicians who got us in this mess is a disgrace. With these people in charge, we may be taken to the cleaners when negotiations finally start.

From: Mr A Davies, Augusta Park, Grimsby.

OUR MPs, better educated and informed than the voters, are elected representatives who give their allegiance to the Sovereign and it is their duty to vote in what they regard as the best interests of the nation. They give their constituents their judgement, no more no less. They are not mandate delegates who vote on instructions.

Likewise, judges have a duty to uphold the law as laid down by successive Parliaments. They are not called upon to interpret the will of the people.

From: Arthur Quarmby, Mill Moor Road, Meltham.

I CONSIDER myself to be a typical Brexiteer – I once stood for Parliament representing Ukip – but I have nothing but respect and admiration for those fighters from Poland who came to join us when their country was immediately dismembered at the start of the Second World War, and their descendants who have maintained that good name.

From: Ian Oglesby, High Catton Road, Stamford Bridge, York.

“REMAIN” snipers are targeting the PM’s resolve, hoping to delay the Article 50 process and hold her to ransom over the single market which we need to vacate. David Cameron and George Osborne repeatedly stated that leaving the EU meant leaving the single market. We voted in full cognisance and support of both.

From: John Hall, Pennithorne Avenue, Baildon.

BREXIT was won on less than 52 per cent of those who voted and about 30 to 40 per cent of the voting population – hence the “tyranny of the majority”.

From: David Murphy, Leyburn.

THERESA May says ‘Brexit means Brexit’. Get on with it and table Article 50.