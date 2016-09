BUSINESSMAN and adventurer Zef Eisenberg, who last May broke the world land speed record for the fastest turbine bike, has crashed at Elvington Airfield near York.

Eisenberg was competing on the Mad Max Turbine, a gas turbine engined motorcycle, at the Straightliners ‘Top Speed’ event at the airfield in North Yorkshire.

He was taken to Leeds General Infirmary by air ambulance after coming off his machine while competing in the omega class at the event.