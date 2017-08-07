Zoo gets Hollywood approval

Zoo Digital​, which provides subtitles for Hollywood film studios, ​said it ​has surpassed a new ​c​ompany milestone, delivering over 200 million subtitles for the biggest names in the global TV and movie industry.

Zoo reached 100 million subtitles three years after launching its subtitling service. The additional 100 million were added in just 16 months.

Stuart Green, CEO of Zoo Digital, said: "As the industry continues to evolve, so too does the demand for our solutions. It is now easier for content owners to reach a much wider audience through digital rather than physical products. As a result, content has become commercially available in more and more geographies, driving the need for subtitling into additional languages.

"We are ideally positioned to service this heightened level of demand through our efficient and secure cloud platforms, which give us the capacity to scale our services efficiently to respond to our clients' needs of reaching audiences everywhere."

The company provides foreign language subtitling, captioning and dubbing in all languages and distribution formats for clients worldwide, including the six major Hollywood studios, global broadcasters and major online retailers.

One subtitle is a phrase of text displayed on screen, either to translate dialogue into another language or as an aid for hearing-impaired viewers, with a typical feature film requiring around 700 subtitles for each language.