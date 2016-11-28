Pensioner, aged 88, robbed of £600 in Driffield

An 88-year-old man who had withdrawn £600 to buy new glasses had the money stolen by a man and a woman who pretended to bump into him while he was on his mobility scooter.

Humberside Police say he was shopping in the market place at Driffield with a friend at about 10.50am on Thursday November 17. The incident happened close to the mini roundabout at the junction with George Street.

He was bumped into in quick succession by an unknown man and woman and a short time later he noticed the money was missing from his inside pocket. It is believed the money was stolen in the earlier collision.

The first suspect is said to be a white woman, aged between 45 and 55 and was wearing a distinctive yellow and brown mottled long coat. The second suspect is a man aged 30 to 45 and wearing a black dress suit and a black beany hat.

Any information please call 101 and quote log 93 of 18/11/16 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.