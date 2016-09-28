Big turnout expected for walk in tribute to Hull man

The life of a man who helped young offenders atone for their mistakes will be celebrated when his colleagues, friends and family take part in a commemorative walk in East Yorkshire on Saturday.

Brian Burke died of cancer having helped deliver Humberside Police’s Restorative Justice Programme to young people who could have received a criminal conviction but were instead rehabilitated through reconciliation with victims and the community.

Off-duty police officers, members of the City of Hull Boxing club, former Hull City footballer Nick Barmby, representatives of Macmillan Cancer Support and family members will start the walk from Beverley Police Station at 10am, finishing in Queen’s Gardens at 4pm.

PC Andy White, the walk’s organiser, said: “Brian Burke was a wonderful man and helped many young people.”