Police appeal to trace man after Hull schoolgirl assault

Police are appealing for witnesses after a girl was allegedly assaulted by a man on Cropton Road, Hull.

A witness reported seeing an Asian girl - aged around 10 - being hit by an Asian man at around 8am yesterday.

The man was challenged by the witness. He then rode off with the girl on the same cycle in the direction of County Road.

The man was aged between 30 and 40, 5ft 7ins, with dark short hair and he spoke with a Pakistani or Indian accent. He was wearing a leather-style jacket and dark trousers.

The girl was slim with dark frizzy hair tied up in a ponytail. She was wearing a school uniform.

Humberside Police said it was not clear what the relationship between the man and girl was, and officers’ enquiries have been completed with schools in the area.

Police would like to identify the man and also clarify the route he took following the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the force on 101 quoting log 98 of September 29.