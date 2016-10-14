Video: Attempted robbery at Hull bookmakers

Video footage of a man attempting to rob a bookmakers has been released by police in an attempt to help identify the suspect.

The incident happened at the shop in Holderness Road, Hull at around 5.45pm yesterday (October 13), when a man tried to engage staff in a conversation.

He then walked to the counter and attempted to pick up a cash tray. When a staff member grabbed it back, he left the shop.

The suspect is white, in his 30s, very tall and thin, with brown hair and a missing front tooth. He wore a black jacket, with a fur-trimmed hood, and black tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with information is asked to call Humberside Police on 101, quoting log number 421 of October 13.